CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates For Nine Month And Third Quarter 2020 Results And Conference Call

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Get Report today announced that it will report its nine month and third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Investors can access the call by dialing 866-748-8653 or 678-825-8234. The passcode is 1279159. The conference call also will be available live on the company's website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the company's website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company's website at www.cfindustries.com.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

