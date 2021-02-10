CEX.IO LOAN Experiences Massive Institutional Demand With Over $100 Million Of Loan Requests

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto-backed lending service CEX.IO LOAN that launched in October 2020, has been experiencing major demand, receiving over $100M worth of loan requests to date. Most of the requests came from institutional investors, despite the service's popularity among retail clientele, as well.

According to CEX.IO LOAN, such an increase in demand can be attributed to the institutionalization of the crypto-industry. Institutional investors in possession of cryptocurrencies regard it as collateral for borrowing funds and use it as such.

They prefer the company's service due to the convenience it offers to users. On the CEX.IO LOAN platform, customers can borrow cash against their cryptoassets in a quick and simple manner, without having to deal with credit checks or any unnecessary paperwork.

CEX.IO LOAN serves various cryptocurrency market participants, from retail investors and traders to startups and large enterprises. Users can borrow any amount between $500 and $100,000 at competitive interest rates starting at 8.75% per year and the loan duration ranging from seven days to one year.

The service has already experienced high demand from VIP clients, with 41% of all CEX.IO LOAN customers borrowing cash against Bitcoin, 53% - against Ethereum, and 6% - against decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.

While retail investors borrow $1,400 on average, VIP clients request larger-sized loans, with the typical amount being $1 million or higher. Institutional clients also need the funds for more extended periods (usually, 6-12 months), which indicates a long-term asset management strategy.

"As institutional investors find the digital asset industry increasingly attractive, it's a pleasure to serve them with our enterprise-grade instant crypto-backed loan platform. Security, convenience, and compliance are key priorities for corporate clients, which are features that we have been providing to all our clients in the rapidly growing CEX.IO ecosystem," - Anton Chashchin, Commercial Director for the CEX.IO LOAN service, stated.

About CEX.IO LOAN

CEX.IO LOAN is a part of the CEX.IO Group. Founded in 2013, CEX.IO operates one of the largest international exchanges of the cryptocurrency market, which has been featured among Crypto Compare's ten best exchange services. With offices in the UK, USA, Ukraine, Cyprus, and Gibraltar, CEX.IO serves over 3 million customers worldwide. From entry-level users to professional traders, as well as institutions and businesses, CEX.IO suits the needs of various crypto market participants with a reliable, high-security digital asset service.

