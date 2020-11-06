CEVA SenslinQ Platform Wins 2020 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Award

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) - Get Report, the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that its SenslinQ™ hardware and software platform for contextually aware IoT devices has been awarded "Promising New IoT Technology" at 2020 ASPENCORE's World Electronic Achievement Awards. The award recognizes CEVA's unique and innovative offering of a licensable hardware and software platform capable of collecting, processing and linking data from multiple sensors, thereby lowering the entry barriers for the development of context-aware IoT devices.

The World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) honor companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the innovation and the development of electronics industry worldwide.

"We're proud to win Most Promising New IoT Technology for our SenslinQ platform at the prestigious World Electronic Achievement Awards," said Erez Bar-Niv, CTO of CEVA. "SenslinQ lowers the entry barriers for our customers to create context-aware, intelligent devices, by allowing them to focus on the development of the user applications for these devices rather than dealing with the intricacies of the sensors and connectivity channels. This platform seamlessly integrates our broad portfolio of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and is an important component of our strategy to drive innovation in intelligent, connected devices."

Contextual awareness is rapidly becoming a mandatory feature of many devices such as smartphones, laptops, AR/VR headsets, robots, hearables and wearables, driven by OEMs and IT companies looking to add value and enhance the user experience. The SenslinQ platform streamlines the development of these devices by centralizing the workloads that require an intimate understanding of the physical behaviors and anomalies of sensors. It collects data from multiple sensors within a device, including microphones, radars, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), environmental sensors, and Time of Flight (ToF), and conducts front-end signal processing such as noise suppression and filtering on this data. Then, applying advanced algorithms, SenslinQ creates "context enablers" such as activity classification, voice and sound detection, and presence and proximity detection. These context enablers can then be fused on-device or otherwise sent wirelessly (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NB-IoT) to a local edge computer or the cloud for determining and adapting the device to the environment in which it operates. For more information on SenslinQ, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-senslinq/.

About CEVA, Inc.CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

