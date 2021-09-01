Cetera Welcomes $100 Million AUM Investment, Tax, Estate And Medicare Practice

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has announced the affiliation of HD Financial Specialists, a full-service wealth management practice based in East Amherst, NY. Led by Sean Hayden, the firm supports $100 million in assets under management, offering investment, tax, estate planning and medicare services. HD Financial Specialists selected to Cetera to help it make financial planning more efficient and synergized.

"The specialized offering of our firm requires a diversified, independent investment platform and the ability to combine multiple planning offerings under one roof, which Cetera offers," Hayden said. "In addition, Cetera prides itself, as we do, on client service, transparency, and staying committed to clients' futures by supporting the financial planning journey with a full technology suite."

The team is focused on growth and enhancing the client experience. Joining Hayden will be:

Samuel Bloomberg , CPA and Accounting Professional

, CPA and Accounting Professional Dina Dalton , AHIP Licensed Medicare Professional

, AHIP Licensed Medicare Professional Seth Hamilton , Financial Advisor and Tax Preparer

, Financial Advisor and Tax Preparer Lindsey Gamis , Client Operations

, Client Operations Wendy Phelps , Client Experience

"Financial professionals with large specialty-focused practices are continually seeking stability and expert guidance," said Ron Krueger, head of Cetera's tax community. "For example, a highly specialized practice such as HD Financial Specialists has unique needs and business cycles, which requires high-touch support and service that also invests in their growth at the right time. Cetera offers that combined with world-class technology and solutions for clients' holistic financial planning needs."

Cetera is actively recruiting top talent in the financial profession, including financial advisors affiliating direct or in a branch model, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth, a superior service experience, and the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera's multi-affiliation growth model is designed around specialty communities to enable financial professionals to grow their way. HD Financial Specialists will affiliate with Cetera Financial Specialists LLC.

About Cetera Financial Group ®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cetera-welcomes-100-million-aum-investment-tax-estate-and-medicare-practice-301367543.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group