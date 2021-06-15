Cetera Strengthens Corporate Development Team With Addition Of Ken Bond

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Bond has joined Cetera as the Head of Corporate Development. In the role, Bond will leverage his significant tenure in corporate development and extensive experience completing over 250 transactions, to accelerate Cetera's inorganic growth strategy.

Bond oversees the organization's acquisition pipeline, managing target identification, valuation, deal structure, negotiation, due diligence management, contracting and integration. His professional experience includes leading corporate development for an international commercial risk management and professional services firm as well as for Fortune 500 technology brands, business consulting, and an esteemed career in the U.S. Navy. He currently sits on the board of the Transaction Advisor's M&A Leadership Council and is an active mentor for American Corporate Partners which assists servicemembers transitioning from military to corporate life.

Bond said, "I am truly excited to have joined Cetera. The strength of Cetera's management team, culture and operational capabilities provides an excellent platform for inorganic growth. The company's strategy of meeting financial professionals where they are enables them to best identify, acquire and serve clients with sound financial guidance delivered through a proprietary Advice-Centric Experience,® something that is exceptionally compelling and well-suited for today's market. I am looking forward to working with the talented management team at Cetera--and to have the support of a world-class growth partner in Genstar."

Jeffrey Buchheister, Chief Financial Officer at Cetera, added, "Inorganic growth is an integral part of Cetera's growth strategy. We proudly welcome Ken Bond to our team to lead corporate development and create outsized growth for our organization. We are confident Ken and his team will accelerate the development of Cetera and our world-class platform."

Bond holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his undergraduate education in physics at Creighton University and holds a Master's Degree (equivalent) in Nuclear Engineering from the U.S. Navy.

