Cetera Caps Off Successful Connect21 Experience

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera, one of the industry's largest networks of financial professionals, today commemorated the success of its recent annual Connect experience for all Cetera-affiliated financial professionals. Connect21, the second virtual version of Cetera's annual event, was designed and inspired by advisors for advisors and combined the best educational and experiential elements from Cetera's annual Connect conference series. Connect21 was held over six days in late September, attracting nearly 6,000 registrants to a powerful blend of inspiration, education, networking and entertainment.

Key highlights from Connect21 include:

Record-high attendee feedback. Across Connect21 sessions, the average session rating was 4.63/5.0, exceeding ratings for the award-winning Connect@Home virtual conference in 2020.

More than 1,600 registrants signed up to experience Cetera's Connect event for the first time.

More than 1,600 registrants signed up to experience Cetera's Connect event for the first time. On demand in demand . In addition to live attendance, Connect21 attendees continue to experience content on-demand, with more than 2,000 on-demand viewers to date.

. In addition to live attendance, Connect21 attendees continue to experience content on-demand, with more than 2,000 on-demand viewers to date. Wide-ranging, diverse educational content. Connect21 featured 218 sessions and 155+ hours of wide-ranging content, including educational topics from a diverse lineup of thought leaders who tackled the most pressing issues facing the financial advisory community.

Connect21 featured 218 sessions and 155+ hours of wide-ranging content, including educational topics from a diverse lineup of thought leaders who tackled the most pressing issues facing the financial advisory community. Giving back. Connect21 attendees donated $50,000 to Caring Cetera, a nonprofit that provides support for disasters and other emergencies, which is led by financial professionals associated with Cetera. The funds will also support CeteraNext, a scholarship program created to inspire and help students interested in a financial planning career who are part of traditionally underrepresented communities in the financial profession.

"The goal of Connect21 was to inspire, motivate and bring Cetera's communities together, and we are proud to announce that Connect21 was our best Connect experience yet," said Cetera Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Michael Zuna. "Just as our advisors are constantly elevating their work, Cetera continues to do the same, and we are delighted that Connect21 resonated and delivered a valuable experience. Thank you to everyone who made Connect21 such a success: Our marketing team, content producers, production team, speakers, strategic partners and most importantly - the financial professionals who joined us."

Cetera is emphasizing its commitment to elevating advisor experiences coming off Connect21. Cetera recently hired an SVP, Head of Experiences and Events, a newly-created position that focuses on advisor experiences, loyalty, engagement and retention amid a changing environment. Cetera's Connect series has won three consecutive Stevie awards, which recognize the accomplishments and contributions of companies and businesspeople worldwide among 12,000 entries each year across more than 70 nations. The Connect@Home virtual conference in 2020 - a completely reimagined on-demand version of the Connect series - earned a Silver Stevie® Award

About Cetera Financial Group®:Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families, and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It is headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

