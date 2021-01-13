Cetera Acquires Financial Services Firm BAR Financial LLC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera ® has acquired BAR Financial, a financial services firm comprising nearly 300 independent financial professionals, 25 employees, and nearly $4 billion AUM on Cetera's My Advice Architect ® advisory platform. Through this transaction, the details of which were not disclosed, BAR has transitioned to become a Cetera-owned, region-managed group, allowing BAR to retain its brand autonomy while directly benefiting from the resources and scale Cetera offers.

In evaluating succession planning strategies, BAR founding partners John Brackett, Eric A. Huck, CFP, and Anthony Tarantino determined that this new ownership model offered the best path for the firm's future growth. They will continue to lead the BAR region as Regional Directors for three years, ensuring a smooth transition and business as usual for their network of independent financial professionals and financial institutions. BAR employees will become Cetera employees, continuing to focus on the BAR business.

Cetera has a commitment to supporting multiple affiliation models and has demonstrated success in meeting financial professionals where they are in support of their succession and acquisition objectives. Since 2015, Cetera has assisted with more than 400 successful succession transactions, representing $9 billion of AUM. For businesses like BAR with an established identity and structure, this ownership structure is a strong option. For smaller businesses and independent practices that would benefit from existing, proven business models and growth strategies like that of BAR's, the option is available to join Cetera under the umbrella of a business like BAR.

Known for its industry-leading, tiered-services management model, BAR has created a growth model for independent financial professionals and institutions that aligns with Cetera's strategy to drive growth for its network.

"At BAR, we have spent decades building a world-class financial services firm known for its innovative, forward-thinking approach. We are proud of Cetera's recognition of the value we've created in a flexible business model in this marketplace," said John Brackett, one of the founding partners of BAR. "Cetera now offers us the best opportunity for continued growth with no disruption to our business. We look forward to the additional benefits being part of Cetera will bring in terms of resources and scale."

Adam Antoniades, Chief Executive Officer of Cetera, said, "Cetera is a ready buyer of both independent financial professionals' businesses as well as large enterprises and super OSJs, or 'regions.' Succession is not just an exit strategy; when properly designed and implemented, it creates a foundation for growth and optimization and increases the value of a business. Based on extensive experience helping OSJs grow and thrive within our regional model, we can offer an acquisition opportunity to continue to support growth through the full lifecycle of these enterprises."

