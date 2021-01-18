CES 2021 "Clean Air On The Go", LUFTQI's Portable Air Purifier Is An Essential Part Of "New Normal"

TAIPEI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUFTQI from Rice Ear Ltd. was launched to help sustain human well being in the face of the rise in catastrophic events worldwide such as global warming, massive bushfires, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic. LUFTQI anticipates that demand for related products will continue to rise as urbanization, pollution, and the risk of future pandemics continue to escalate. By 2030, it is estimated that 12.5% of the world's population will live in 33 megacities, concentrating more people together and reducing the living space available to each individual. Moreover, globalization trends are continuing the upward trends in environmental pollution.

LUFTQI Continues to Innovate Air Purifying Technology, while Remaining "Mini but Mighty"

The brand's first Indiegogo campaign in 2018, launched the company's innovative photocatalytic purification technology. From LOFTQI's first generation mini air purifier: LUFT QI 1.0 to LUFT Cube 2.0, LOFTQI features reduced operating noise levels and a more modern, mesh exterior design. The LUFT Cube received two award recognitions, including the CES Innovation Award and Taiwan Excellence Award, in 2020. The innovation has continued in the third generation LUFT Duo 3.0, with a doubling of air purifying capability in a similarly small size. LOFTQI's next generation product, LUFT Sense, will increase 5% of its sterilizing rate to 95%, triple its capability, and feature an onboard sensor function and APP for better user experience. Every generation of LUFT reflects clear improvements in energy efficiency, noise reduction, and reductions in toxic gases and orders, but retains exceptional portability to meet the needs of everyday life.

Current air purifying products face significant challenges. Their size and battery requirement limit portability and they require expensive HEPA filter replacements on a regular basis. Keeping sustainability in mind, LUFTQI has the solution. Its LUFT products are small in size, making them easy to transport and use in multiple locations such as offices, cars, and anywhere you want to breathe safe, filtered air. LUFT products' filter-free design do not require filter replacements to trap allergen particles, which also further reduces the risk of allergens accumulating on HEPA filters. LUFT Duo operates with SPP Nano technology, using a solid-state light that activates photocatalysis purification to decompose and destroy aero-allergens such as odors, pollutants, and toxic chemicals then converts these into water and carbon dioxide. Another clear benefit is that no ozone is produced in the process. LUFT Duo is powered by a USB type-C charger and costs less than $2 per year to operate with moderate usage.

Behind the success of LUFTQI is a multidisciplinary, highly experienced team. LUFTQI's two top executives, Titus Chang and Morgan Song, bring 35 years of combined experience in the LED industry. Technical consultant Andrew Chu, an executive secretary at APEC research center, and Yen Ma lead LUFTQI's creative brand design efforts.

"Good Air, Anytime and Everywhere" - LOFTQI Looks forward to Going Global

LOFTQI has a steady plan for near-term development. Current performance reflects strong global market potential. In 2019-2020, LOFTQI has focused on building brand awareness through crowdfunding and marketing efforts in Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and the United States. In terms of sales, LOFTQI projects are now being sold in over 80 countries, with revenues exceeding NT$20 million. In 2021-2022, the brand will expand into B2B2C opportunities, enter new markets in Southeast Asia and Russia after Europe and Middle East. LOFTQI will also explore new co-branding and customization opportunities. Revenues during this period are expected to top NT$60 million.

LUFTQI products continue to raise the bar in the air purifying industry to meet consumer's increasing expectations for personal air quality. With each product generation, LUFTQI seeks to deliver better solutions and innovations. Building on their previous success at CES, LUFTQI has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased in Eureka Park at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3b97as

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2021-clean-air-on-the-go-luftqis-portable-air-purifier-is-an-essential-part-of-new-normal-301209957.html

SOURCE Rice Ear Ltd.