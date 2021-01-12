CES 2021 Honeywld Creates The Essential Home Care Fall Detection Device With BT 5.0 And Instant Alert

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aging society is affecting our daily lives across the world. Even the home environment could be hazardous to the elders, needless to mention when they are outside alone. To solve this day to day problem, Honeywld has created a personal healthcare device that can detect fall incidents for seniors.

MyGuardian is a wearable device for seniors to carry around wherever they go. MyGuardian can help many nurses and personal assistants to take care of seniors and people with limited mobility. This innovative healthcare device has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

Care Your Love, Care Your Life. MyGuardian has your back!

Honeywld takes the elders' safety seriously. The Bluetooth 5.0 enabled MyGuardian can send out alert notifications automatically to a MyGuardian App when an emergency or fall occurs along with GPS location. With the built-in motion sensing components, along with advanced digital signal processing, patented algorithms, and multiple pattern recognition techniques, MyGuardian is capable of identifying and detecting the occurrence of a fall event.

After any fall event occurs, the user can also send out SOS messages directly to family, friends, and home care service providers once needed. Simply by just pressing the SOS button on the "MyGuardian" and the cloud server will send a SOS notification to the caregivers, who can be simply added to the alert system by using a QR code. The quick notification system could save the rescue time if any incident happens.

Besides, MyGuardian also comes with IPX7 waterproof, allowing the wearer for thorough protection even during a shower or bath.

Honeywild said MyGuardian has the most precise sensors, including the high precision 3-axis accelerator sensor to identify the wearer's posture. Also, the collected data on cloud helps the system to pay attention to every family member's status anytime.

Perfect for Taiwan's aging population

MyGuardian comes in perfectly as Taiwan's aging rate broke the 14% mark and Taiwan is expected to enter the stage of super-aged society in 2026. The latest statistics showed that Taiwan's average life expectancy reached 80.4 years, above the global average. Also, with the Covid-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems are looking at solutions to monitor patients remotely.

Founded in 2004, Honeywld was an expert on digital-home-solution provider and manufacture. Now Honeywld focuses on IoT technology and expects to provide the total IoT management solutions for family and enterprise.

To be the world-leading premier IoT solution provider, Honeywld continuously enlarges the boundaries of innovation to make people's lives more colorful and easier to be managed.

