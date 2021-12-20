DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Description:Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cervical cancer drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cervical Cancer Drugs Market Global Report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Major players in the cervical cancer drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hetero, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, and Pfizer.The cervical cancer drugs market consists of sales of cervical cancer drugs used for the treatment of cervical cancer in women. The cervical cancer is the medical condition in which there is a tumor formation in the lower portion of uterus which is known as cervix.The global cervical cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $7.92 billion in 2020 to $8.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%.The increasing prevalence of HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) in women is driving the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. Women with HIV positive have a greater risk of cervical cancer than the general population. Nearly 18 million women have tested HIV positive globally, HIV weakens the immune system which increases the likelihood of cervical cancer. Women with HIV have an increased chance of being diagnosed with cervical cancer because the count of the protein CD4 goes down. According to a survey conducted by the National cancer institute, a person with HIV is three time as likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.The lack of awareness and other misconceptions about cervical cancers hinder the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. A lot of cervical cancer-related deaths among women are due to late diagnosis of disease. The lack of awareness leads to avoidance about the disease; this ignorance causes delayed diagnosis and medication/treatment. According to , a study conducted at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), in Nigeria, about 318 women from the general outpatient clinic were interviewed to assess the level of awareness of cervical cancer. The level of awareness for cervical cancer was 22.6% and 17.9% for screening tests, with major sources of information being from health talks and hospital staffs.The cervical cancer drugs market is experiencing a number of significant trends that helps in efficient and targeted treatment of the disease including advances in drug delivery. One such trend is the use of drugs that can be delivered directly from the vagina such as drugs using vaginal formulations as gels, creams, pessaries, rings, films and tablets. These drugs ease the localized treatment of cervical cancer. The formulation of these drugs is in such a way that they get easily absorbed into vaginal tissue and reach the site of action.

For instance, companies introduced vaginal gels such as Cidofovir gel and 851B Gel into the market to treat cervical cancer. As per the reports by International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)'s Clinical Trials Registry, 851B Gel is in trial phase. Whereas Cidofovir gel, sold under the brand name Vistide, is already a success in the market. In addition to the above mentioned gels, drugs such as ISA101, AGEN2034 and Z-100 are in pipeline and promise growth to the cervical cancer drugs market.The U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the safety and effectiveness of cancer drugs in the market. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee process evaluation and clinical trials of cancer drugs requested by FDA. The Division of Oncology Products 1 (DOP1) regulates investigation, application, licensing of new drug for gynecological cancers. Various clinical trials are done for approval of cervical cancer drugs. Under the title 21CFR314, subpart H regulates the approval of new drugs that are for serious illness. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Cervical Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics 3. Cervical Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Cervical Cancer Drugs 5. Cervical Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth5.1. Global Cervical Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on The Market 5.2. Global Cervical Cancer Drugs Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Cervical Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation6.1. Global Cervical Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Squamous Cell Cancer

Adenocarcinoma

6.2. Global Cervical Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Avastin

Bevacizumb

Blemocin

Blenoxane

Others

6.3. Global Cervical Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

7. Cervical Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis7.1. Global Cervical Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Cervical Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

