Cerus Endovascular Announces The First Ever Robotic Assist Intracranial Implant Of Its Contour Intrasaccular Device

FREMONT, Calif. and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerus Endovascular Ltd., a privately-held, commercial stage medical device company, today announced the first ever robotically assisted intracranial implant of its Contour intrasaccular device. The groundbreaking procedure was completed at the King Edward Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, by renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Nitin Dange and was performed on a Middle Cerebral Aneurysm with a 7mm Contour device. Procedural time, including access and placement of the Contour, took a total of 28 minutes.

Dr. Dange commented, "The device proves the test of the time with advanced technology matching the ease of deployment and synchronizing very well with the robotic system with precision. The device looks very promising for the cure of intracranial bifurcation aneurysms in the long term."

Dr. Stephen Griffin, President of Cerus Endovascular, stated, "Given the significant advances made in robotic assisted surgical technologies in recent years and the many advantages they bring to interventional medicine, this successful robotic assist implant represents a significant milestone in our company's history and should serve to expand awareness for, and use of, the Contour device. We recognize that not all neurovascular interventions can be displaced by robotic surgery due to the complexity of vascular and aneurysm anatomies, however this accomplishment does demonstrate promise for procedures to be performed like this in the future. The Contour device is positioned as an easy to use 'one and done' solution, which we believe makes this a very realistic application for robotic surgery, as Dr. Dange has clearly demonstrated."

The robotic system used in this procedure was the Xcath microsurgical robotic device. (Xcath, Inc. 9330 Kirby Drive, Suite 900, Houston, Texas, 77054.)

Chairman of Cerus Endovascular, Dr. Sam Milstein, stated, "The achievement of this important technical and commercial milestone is yet further evidence of the breadth of utility of our proprietary portfolio. As we grow our revenues and market share with innovative devices aimed at solving the ever increasing demands of the marketplace, we will continue to establish our global brand."

About the Contour Neurovascular System™ The Contour Neurovascular System™, composed of fine mesh braid, represents a unique intrasaccular advancement in the market as it targets the neck of the aneurysm away from the vulnerable dome. Additionally, the System is designed to be self-anchored for stability, re-sheathable for precise placement, and because it is deployed across the neck, sizing criteria are less restrictive than other commercially available intrasaccular devices, making it easier to use in the clinical setting.

About Cerus EndovascularCerus Endovascular is a privately held, commercial-stage, medical device company engaged in the design and development of highly differentiated and proprietary interventional neuroradiology devices and delivery systems for the treatment of acute, life-threatening neurological conditions, specifically, intracranial aneurysms. The Company's CE Marked products, the Contour Neurovascular System™ and the Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter, expand the number and types of treatable intracranial aneurysms. For more information, please go to: www.cerusendo.com.

