Cerus' Distribution Partner, CEI, Announces Three-Year Tender Award With The Minas Gerais Hematology And Hemotherapy Center Foundation (HemoMinas) In Brazil For The INTERCEPT Blood System For Platelets

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that its distribution partner, Companhia Energética Integrada (CEI), was awarded a three-year contract with the HemoMinas Foundation ("HemoMinas") of Brazil for the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets. HemoMinas provides services and blood products in the state of Minas Gerais, and the Hemocentro of Belo Horizonte - the largest blood service of HemoMinas - distributes approximately 25,000 platelet doses to hospitals annually.

"We are honored to have been selected by HemoMinas to supply the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais," said Hans Vermeij, Cerus' senior director of commercial operations in Latin America. "HemoMinas' award is a strong endorsement of the services and products offered by Cerus and CEI, and the importance of pathogen reduced blood components in Brazil," Vermeij continued.

"The introduction of pathogen reduced blood components is an important part of our blood safety strategy in Minas Gerais," said Dr. Maísa Aparecida Ribeiro, medical director at HemoMinas. "INTERCEPT will provide a new foundational strategy for blood safety to protect patients from endemic pathogens, such as Zika virus, Dengue, and Chikungunya virus, and is a timely and forward-looking step as we prepare for the inevitable next emerging pathogen."

"CEI is pleased to advance the adoption of the INTERCEPT Blood System in Brazil as we partner with Cerus to establish a new level of safety and availability for blood transfusions," said Paulo Pacheco, president of CEI. "HemoMinas is highly respected in Brazil and delivers platelet products throughout the entire Minas Gerais state, which has more than 20 million residents," Pacheco said.

The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is the only pathogen reduction system to receive approval from the Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) for commercial use in Brazil. Over 3.7 million whole blood and apheresis blood components are collected annually in Brazil.

ABOUT HEMOMINAS

Established in 1989, the Minas Gerais Hematology and Hemotherapy Center Foundation (HemoMinas) provides services, products, and education in hematology, hemotherapy, cells, tissues. The foundation also ensures unity and direction for state policies related to hematology and hemotherapy, guaranteeing the safe and sufficient supply of quality blood and blood products. HemoMinas distributes approximately 25,000 platelet doses to hospitals annually in the state of Minas Gerais. For more information about Hemominas, visit www.hemominas.mg.gov.br.

ABOUT CEI GROUP

Founded in 1991 by the entrepreneur Paulo Cezar Pacheco, who has more than 45 years of expertise in the health area, the CEI Group portfolio of products boasts of prestigious world trademarks with exclusive rights of distribution across Brazil. Its organizational chart is made up of regional branches strategically placed, its own sales team, and specialized technical assistance.

The organization is the market leader in the products that it commercializes. The constant search for innovative products, an integrated sales concept, and high quality of services, with the focus on the needs and satisfaction of the customers, are the strategies that have consolidated the company in the market.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world's blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding associated with fibrinogen deficiency, including massive hemorrhage. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

