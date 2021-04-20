Cerus Corporation To Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 4, 2021

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the close of the stock market.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 P.M. ET that afternoon, during which management will discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business overview and outlook.

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Cerus website at http://ir.cerus.com. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (866) 235-9006 (U.S.) or (631) 291-4549 (international).

A replay will be available on Cerus' website, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID number 8668508. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through May 18, 2021.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world's blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

