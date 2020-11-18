Certn Named One Of Canada's Companies-to-Watch In Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Awards

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Certn, a leading people data platform that helps businesses perform fast, comprehensive background checks and ongoing risk monitoring, is named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™...

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Certn, a leading people data platform that helps businesses perform fast, comprehensive background checks and ongoing risk monitoring, is named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Awards. The award spotlights emerging companies that exhibit strong growth and show potential to be a future candidate of the Technology Fast 50 award.

"We're so thankful to be given this incredible honour and to be recognized alongside so many amazing companies" says Andrew McLeod, C30 at Certn. "Thank you so much to all of the people that have made our growth and this award a reality!"

Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience, and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ nominees and award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

"We're extremely proud to recognize this year's Companies-to-Watch winners, not only to celebrate their early stage growth in these uncertain times, but also their staggering potential moving forward," said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "These outstanding companies demonstrate tremendous courage, the ability to take calculated risks, and notable skills to exploit opportunities. They are the key to the future success of the technology sector."

Certn was co-founded by Andrew McLeod, Evan Dalton, Owen Madrick, Daniel Faulkner, Will Nettke and Curtis Smith in late 2016. Fast forward to 2020, Certn is now the new standard in human risk intelligence.

About CertnCertn is a leading people data platform that helps businesses perform comprehensive background checks and ongoing risk monitoring on employees and contractors around the world faster than ever before. Used by leading employers, staffing firms, and the gig economy, Certn returns domestic and international criminal background checks, credit reports, reference checks, education verification, employment verification, motor vehicle records, identity verification, and more in minutes.

