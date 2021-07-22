Certilytics To Showcase Healthcare Predictive Analytics Solutions During Annual HIMSS Conference In Las Vegas

Company will highlight predictive insights that are helping organizations improve population health and speed transition to value-based care

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc. today announced it will showcase its market-leading predictive analytics solutions during the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS21), the largest gathering of health information professionals and forward-thinking leaders from throughout the global health ecosystem.

HIMSS21 will be held in Las Vegas August 9-13, with a first-ever virtual attendance option available as well. Certilytics' team of AI and healthcare analytics experts will be available at booth #4450 during the conference August 10-12. In-person meetings can be scheduled in advance using the HIMSS21 site.

"We're thrilled to have the chance to connect with healthcare leaders in person during HIMSS21," said Andrew Ottum, Certilytics' Chief Business Development & Client Deployment Officer. "Despite the challenges of the past year, Certilytics has continued to grow and deliver remarkable results for our customers. We're excited to share how top U.S. health plans, provider health systems, and self-insured employers are using machine learning and predictive analytics to drive down avoidable overspending and improve population health and well-being."

Certilytics' events and opportunities during HIMSS21

Certilytics is offering in-person and virtual attendees unique opportunities to connect during the conference, including:

Schedule a meeting and receive a $50 Venetian chip : Attendees can schedule a meeting by visiting Certilytics' virtual booth and clicking on "Schedule Meeting." Scheduling ahead of time also ensures the Certilytics team will have a $50 Venetian chip available for pickup at the meeting - a small gesture of thanks for making time to connect.

: Attendees can schedule a meeting by visiting Certilytics' virtual booth and clicking on "Schedule Meeting." Scheduling ahead of time also ensures the Certilytics team will have a Venetian chip available for pickup at the meeting - a small gesture of thanks for making time to connect. Complete Certilytics' PMPM savings calculator and be entered to win an Apple Watch: Payers, providers, and self-insured employers are invited to use a self-service calculator to see the expected savings Certilytics can deliver for target populations based on key demographic data points, SDoH, behavioral health predictors, geographic region, and insurance type (commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid). The calculator generates a high-level report of savings opportunities and previously unidentified pockets of emerging clinical & financial risk for each population. A more detailed version of the report is also available for attendees who schedule an in-person meeting to provide additional insight into target populations and organizational priorities. By completing the calculator and providing needed contact information before 7 pm PST on 8/12, participants will be entered to win an Apple Watch. The individual drawings occur on Tuesday 8/10, Wednesday 8/11, and Thursday 8/12.

The company will also be hosting two cocktail receptions during the conference:

Old-Fashioned Cocktails, Next-Gen Predictive Models Tuesday 8/10, 6-7:30 pm , Caesars Forum Convention Center, Forum Ballroom 110Join Certilytics for refreshing cocktails & mocktails, with the company's AI experts on tap to talk big data, machine learning, and breakthroughs in payer and provider predictive analytics. RSVP here .

Bourbon, BBQ, & Big DataWednesday 8/11, 4-5:30 pm , Booth #4450Visit the Certilytics booth for a midweek chance to relax, recharge, and network with fellow leaders across healthcare, big data, and healthcare IT. Taste four top-shelf bourbons and enjoy signature bourbon cocktails & bourbon-inspired mocktails, along with a bevy of BBQ hors d'oeuvres.

Certilytics is the leading data and predictive analytics partner transforming the country's largest and most advanced healthcare organizations. Certilytics' solutions enable customers to thrive in a value-focused healthcare ecosystem by identifying opportunities, inspiring action, improving patient outcomes, and exceeding financial targets. To learn more, email contact@certilytics.com or visit www.certilytics.com.

