Certified Piedmontese: The Unique Certified Piedmontese Story

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese is a Lincoln, Nebraska-based company providing the best source for Piedmontese breed beef— A rare breed that comes from Northwest Italy, Piedmontese is a leaner and more muscular variety of cattle. This allows for a healthier beef option that does not sacrifice flavor or tenderness.

The myostatin gene that normal cattle have; inhibits the overall muscle mass the animal has. The Piedmontese breed has that same gene inactive allowing the cattle to be double muscled and richer in protein and nutrients while being leaner and more flavorful. This makes it an efficient source of beef protein that is healthier and does not need the heavy fatty marbling to make it flavorful.

The Certified Piedmontese program likes to keep rarity in the numbers of the cattle that they have. This makes all aspects of their company focused on the quality and purpose of every aspect from the cattle; to the ranches, and the food that ends up on your table.

The cattle spend their lives grazing native pastures on family ranches in the Midwest, where they are free to roam in the comfortable surroundings. Fed by the land and then supplemented with all-natural hay from the ranchers and farmers that raise the cattle.

Preserving the natural resources while still providing their cattle balanced nutrition, makes this practice sustainable for the environment that the cattle are raised in. It also allows for more consistency in the product, while also having more health benefits for cattle and consumer. This higher standard of care is the type of quality Certified Piedmontese wants to come across in all aspects of their product and business.

Where Food Comes From, Inc., an independent third-party organization that audits each year within USDA guidelines, to be able to approve certifications that account for consistency and traceability. Certified Piedmontese has this certification to show that all food can 100% be traced back to the source and that their claims are verified. This certification verifies their transparency as a company.

All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. With leaner, more tender, pure, and extremely flavorful beef you are enjoying the taste of real beef. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

