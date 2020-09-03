Certified Piedmontese Opens Retail Location: The Mercato In Lincoln, Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company—has opened a retail location called The Mercato featuring a premium selection of its specialty beef in Lincoln, Nebraska.

"The Mercato is a retail store and butcher shop featuring our Certified Piedmontese beef, as well as other quality meats and unique dry ingredients, that match the quality and uniqueness of our beef," says Nick Munger, Retail Manager.

By opening this flag ship store, Certified Piedmontese has given Lincoln and the surrounding areas and communities more access to our premium product as well as other ingredients that might not be available anywhere else in the state. The Mercato also offers Certified Piedmontese product that is not available anywhere else, making it a destination to come to and further establishing our brand.

Certified Piedmontese has worked to create a quality experience in every part of the process of our meat. With few other beef and cattle companies in the country having a retail shop directly selling their beef products as another aspect of their business. This continues to have Certified Piedmontese stand out from the rest, striving for excellence in every part of our business and product.

We also have our on-site by reservation only Italian Steakhouse, Casa Bovina, creating handcrafted sauces and pasta that are available in the store as well.

The Mercato is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is located just north of 84 th St. and Havelock Avenue. The Grand Opening is this Labor Day weekend, September 4 th through 7 th. The Mercato will offer samples, and other great deals in honor of the occasion, while supplies last.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

