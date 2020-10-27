Certified Piedmontese Hosts Secretary Of Agriculture And Round Table Event

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska - based beef company - hosted the United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, and an Agriculture Roundtable Event at their campus on September 4, 2020.

This event was attended by the United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue; United States Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry; Nebraska Governor, Pete Ricketts; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor, Ronnie Green; among others involved in the Nebraska agricultural community.

During this event representatives and guest got to tour the new Certified Piedmontese facility on 84 th and Havelock in Lincoln, Nebraska. This included the Certified Piedmontese offices and cold storage warehouse facility.

It also included a trip to The Mercato, the retail location for Certified Piedmontese beef. This location focuses on selling the unique Certified Piedmontese beef, as well as other premium ingredients that might not be found anywhere else in the area.

The Round Table event was hosted at Casa Bovina, an Italian Inspired restaurant presented by Certified Piedmontese beef. It was here that guests asked questions and had conversations about the importance and the future of agriculture in the state of Nebraska.

While at Casa Bovina guests got to dine on a meal of Certified Piedmontese steaks cooked by Casa Bovina's James Beard nominated Chef Benjamin Maides. Casa Bovina is open for reservation Thursdays through Sundays for dinner.

Certified Piedmontese is excited to be recognized as a part of Nebraska's agricultural community and the future of Nebraska agriculture through this event.

"We appreciated the opportunity to host fellow Nebraskans in the Ag Industry and showcase our investment into our Nebraska beef operations," say Shane Peed, co-owner of Certified Piedmontese and Great Plains Beef.

About Certified PiedmonteseCertified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that does not sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it is an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet.

Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com .

Contact Certified Piedmontese http://www.Piedmontese.com customer-service@piedmontese.com (800) 414-3487

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certified-piedmontese-hosts-secretary-of-agriculture-and-round-table-event-301161088.html

SOURCE Certified Piedmontese Beef