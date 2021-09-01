Certified Kubernetes Application Developer Exam Available In Chinese

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, have announced the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam is now available to take with tasks written in Chinese, and with a Mandarin-speaking proctor. The exam is already available in both English and Japanese; this enhancement puts the CKAD on par with the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam which is already available in Chinese.

Cloud and container technologies such as Kubernetes have seen tremendous growth in recent years, including a 126% increase in the number of individuals contributing code to Kubernetes in the past 12 months. These technologies are also now the most in-demand technical skill according to hiring managers surveyed for the 2021 Open Source Jobs Report, demonstrating the ongoing need to increase the talent pool. From 2019 to 2020, the number of individuals registering globally for the CKAD exam quadrupled, and 2021 registrations are tracking even higher.

In China specifically, becoming a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) is now a basic entry requirement for IT service providers who want to work with large enterprises. With this in mind, the Linux Foundation developed the CKA-CN to support the development of the market. There are now 36 KCSPs in China. Additionally, China boasts 75 CNCF member organizations, and 19 of the projects hosted by CNCF originated in China, reflecting that the country has become a leader in cloud and container technologies. As more and more Kubernetes infrastructure are deployed in the enterprise, there is a growing demand for Kubernetes developers in the market, which is why CKAD-CN is being added to help developers building cloud native applications based on Kubernetes.

The CKAD-CN exam follows the same format as the English and Japanese versions. The exam is entirely performance-based, asking candidates to complete real-world style tasks in a simulated environment. This requires candidates to demonstrate they can build, configure and expose cloud native applications for Kubernetes. A successful candidate will be able to define application resources and use core primitives to build, monitor, and troubleshoot scalable applications and tools in Kubernetes.

"The growth in demand for cloud training in China has been phenomenal, reflecting the country's position as a leader in embracing cloud technologies," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP and General Manager, Training & Certification, The Linux Foundation. "We hope that making the CKAD exam available natively in Chinese will enable even more existing and aspiring cloud application developers to take advantage of this highly respected certification to demonstrate their skills and improve their career prospects."

"We have seen a meteoric rise in interest from Chinese organizations both developing cloud native technologies and using them," said Priyanka Sharma, General Manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Offering the CKAD program in Chinese is the logical next move as these organizations look to standardize on cloud native. We are excited to hear the positive impact this will have on organizations and developers in the region."

The CKAD exam is available for Chinese-language enrollment now. More information about the exam and topics covered in it is available here .

