Certified Insurance Rebrands To Beehive Insurance

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Insurance has announced its official name change to Beehive Insurance Agency, its parent company. Now, the two insurance agency brands are unified in a single entity positioned to provide insurance services and products throughout the state of Utah.

Certified Insurance was established in 1991 in Cedar City. Soon after, they expanded with a second location in St. George.

In May 2018, Certified Insurance was acquired by Salt Lake City-based Beehive Insurance Agency, a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc. This strategic partnership positioned Certified Insurance to expand its products and services to its customer base.

"In the two years we have worked with Beehive, we have seen the benefits that come from being part of one of Utah's top agencies. With the resources we now have to offer our customers more products and services, our partnership with Beehive has helped us be successful, and we look forward to continuing that success under the Beehive name," said Brad Anderson, Vice President, Certified Insurance.

With Certified Insurance's name change to Beehive Insurance, the Beehive Insurance brand will strategically expand its geographic footprint throughout the state.

"We are excited for Certified Insurance to merge brands with Beehive Insurance. We are grateful to carry on the strong legacy that Certified has built over nearly 30 years for our customers in southern Utah. This is a great opportunity that will allow us to better leverage the strength and capabilities of our entire agency to provide quality products and services to all of our customers across the state," said Doug Snow, president of Beehive Insurance.

ABOUT BEEHIVE INSURANCE

Beehive Insurance Agency was founded in 1961, and it has grown to be one of Utah's largest and most trusted agencies with a team of more than 70 employees. Beehive Insurance provides its customers with quality insurance products at the best value, including commercial property & casualty insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, surety bonding, retirement planning, and more. Beehive Insurance is a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc., a family owned company with over 3,200 professionals throughout the Intermountain West. The mission of Beehive Insurance and Clyde Companies is Building a Better Community.

