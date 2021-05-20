Certara To Participate In The William Blair Growth Stock Conference And Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that William Feehery, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Schemick, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock ConferenceFireside Chat on Tuesday, June 1 st at 11:40 a.m. ET

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare ConferenceFireside Chat on Friday, June 4 th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available on Certara's investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for 90 days thereafter.

About CertaraCertara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:David DeuchlerGilmartin Group ir@certara.com

Media Contact:Ariane LovellFinn Partners ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com