Certara Announces Update Of D360™ Scientific Informatics Software

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the release of D360 version 21.5, an industry-leading scientific informatics software for discovery scientists to integrate many data sources and analyze small molecules and biologic drugs for fast, high-confidence go/no-go decisions. This latest release increases research efficiency with comprehensive data analysis, enhanced workflows and data handling, and innovative visualization capabilities.

"State of the art intelligence technology for scientific informatics disciplines, like the D360 software, is a fundamental building block for the next generation digitalization," said Jim Brown, president of Digital Innovation Research at research firm Tech-Clarity. "The objective is to optimize critical decision points and associated workflows in the scientific innovation lifecycle of new drug candidates within the biopharmaceutical industry."

Certara's D360 scientific informatics software is used globally by more than 6,000 discovery research scientists at biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including five of the top 10 by research and development spend. The D360 software delivers end-to-end access to data and integrated scientific intelligence, resulting in timelier insights and greater understanding of drug candidates.

New capabilities of Certara's D360 software include:

Biologic drugs: Support for visual sequence clustering and HELM (Hierarchical Editing Language for Macromolecules) version 2, which is widely adopted across the industry, and enhanced capabilities for sequence-activity relationship generation

Small molecules: Transformation analysis, which allows scientists to understand the effect of structural changes over a range of assays and properties

Workflows: Accelerated scientific decision-making using filter capabilities and multi-valued data fields

Data visualization: Visualization of multi-parameter project progression and new details viewer mode for focus on specific aspects of a dataset to accelerate scientific workflows

"With the growing drug development pipeline for large molecule biologics and new ways to analyze small molecules, we are continuously innovating our D360 software to accommodate the accelerating requirements of discovery research," said Leif E. Pedersen, president of Software at Certara. "These new capabilities will improve the underlying scientific intelligence and allow scientists to better understand their data in a therapeutic context, ultimately leading to faster and informed decision-making during the discovery and preclinical stages of drug development."

