Certara Announces Pricing Of Its Upsized Initial Public Offering

Certara, Inc. ("Certara"), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 29,055,000 shares of its common stock at $23.00 per share. Certara is offering 14,630,000 shares of its common stock and certain selling stockholders are offering 14,425,000 shares of common stock in the offering. Shares of Certara's common stock are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 11, 2020, under the ticker symbol "CERT," and the offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,358,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Certara from the offering will be approximately $336.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. Certara will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who are acting as lead joint book-running managers, and Credit Suisse, Barclays and William Blair, who are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Certara

Certara, a global leader in biosimulation based on 2019 revenue, accelerates medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

