Certara Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The closing includes 1,500,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Neither Certara nor its management team sold any shares or received any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders.

The offering was made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who acted as lead joint book-running managers, and Credit Suisse and Barclays, who acted as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255, by telephone at (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

