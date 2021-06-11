CerraCap Ventures Becomes Founding Underwriter Of SoCalCIO, InspireCIO's Newest Chapter

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, has been an established leader in the region in innovation and venture investments in early-stage B2B companies...

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, has been an established leader in the region in innovation and venture investments in early-stage B2B companies enabling the next wave of digital innovation.

CerraCap Ventures is now a Founding Underwriter of SoCalCIO, the newest chapter in the InspireCIO Leadership Network. As a SoCalCIO underwriter, in collaboration with InspireCIO Leadership Network, CerraCap Ventures is looking forward to influence the shaping, direction and vision of SoCalCIO chapter. CerraCap Ventures will support the chapter to regularly convene leading CIOs and foster meaningful relationships by hosting non-commercial, member-led programs that are exclusive to qualified CIOs and members — thereby helping CIOs gain strategic advantage by developing and strengthening executive relationships, growing the network, and sharpening leadership acumen.

SoCalCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Southern California's Chief Information Officers. SoCalCIO is one of 22 chapters in the InspireCIO Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions. SoCalCIO is NOT a business card exchange group as the chapter provides CIO-led, non-commercial, programs with ongoing opportunities to foster relationships where conversations begin. SoCalCIO exists to help CIOs thrive in today's most challenging C-suite executive role.

"As a Founding Underwriter of SoCalCIO, CerraCap Ventures will be deeply involved in institutionalizing the chapter and helping to support members here in the Southern California region. We are very excited to be part of this elite group of underwriters which will foster a network of dedicated Southern California CIOs across industries and sectors, thus enabling business, economic and commercial growth of our region as a whole. This platform is designed to leverage our existing ecosystem, and provide access and opportunity to CIOs to engage with global innovative companies in the arena of Enterprise AI, Cyber Security and Healthcare." - Saurabh Ranjan, Founder and CEO @ CerraCap Ventures

"There is no textbook on how to become a great CIO. Surrounding yourself with other leaders who are facing similar problem sets, enables InspireCIO members to share best practices, mitigate risk, and foster meaningful relationships. In any gathering of InspireCIO members, the answer is in the room." - Frank Bell, Founder @ InspireCIO

The chapter will present the inaugural SoCalCIO of the Year ORBIE Awards. In the following months, there will be several events to follow such as Advisory Board Meetings, Awards Nomination Event, Awards Finalist Event, CIO Only Programs, CIO Wine Experience, and SoCalCIO of the Year ORBIE Awards. SoCalCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board which sets the annual program agenda for the chapter which is CIO-led, CIO-focused and CIO-attended.

About CerraCap Ventures

CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age - Enterprise AI, Cyber Security and Healthcare. It enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale™ business model, driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.cerracap.com

About InspireCIO

Inspire CIO Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network for CIOs which represents more than 750 CIOs across 22 chapters from coast to coast. InspireCIO programs are made possible through the corporate support of strategic partners known as Underwriters. These organizations represent the highest-level investors in local chapters and the senior executives of Underwriter organizations are regarded as peers by the CIOs serving on Advisory Board of these local chapters. For more information, visit www.inspirecio.com and www.socalcio.org

Media contact: Nikki Arora na@cerracap.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerracap-ventures-becomes-founding-underwriter-of-socalcio-inspirecios-newest-chapter-301310748.html

SOURCE CerraCap Ventures