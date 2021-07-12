Ceros Financial Services Appoints Dr. Cosme Ordoñez As Managing Director, Investment Banking Healthcare

ROCKVILLE, Md. and MIAMI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros Financial Services announced that it has appointed Cosme Ordoñez as Managing Director, Investment Banking Healthcare. Dr. Ordoñez, who has more than 20 years of experience in capital markets, equity research and investment banking, will be involved with due diligence of corporate finance and capital raising activities for Ceros Capital Markets.

Ceros focuses on investment in emerging medical technology and medical device companies, with an emphasis on start-ups in South Florida. Dr. Ordoñez will work closely with Ceros' Miami office, said Mark Goldwasser, CEO of Ceros Financial Services.

"Cosme comes to us with extensive credentials and deep experience spanning both finance and medicine, as well as familiarity with early-stage companies. He is also multi-lingual, fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, which will facilitate our team's research and investment advice for LatAm investors and companies. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to pursue strategic investments in promising and disruptive medtech start-ups," Goldwasser said.

Prior to Ceros, Dr. Ordoñez was Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Analyst at National Securities Corp. Previously, he served with Noble Capital Markets, where in his most recent position he led the Life Sciences Equity Research team. He joined Noble as a Managing Director on the Healthcare Investment Banking team, assisting emerging biotechnology companies to raise capital through private and public offerings.

Dr. Ordoñez was the co-founder of Ciclofilim Pharmaceuticals, a startup biotech based in San Diego. Previously, he was Director of Healthcare Investments at Difference Capital, a merchant and venture capital investment bank.

Dr. Ordoñez has a Doctor in Medicine degree and a Ph.D. in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. As an equity research analyst he achieved top rankings form Brendan Wood International and Starmine. Dr. Ordoñez has published on numerous topics in the areas of oncology, virology and immunology. He holds Series 79, 7, 86 and 87 FINRA licenses.

Ceros is targeting to raise $100 million over the next twelve months for investment in early-stage medical technology and medical device companies, Goldwasser said. In the past 14 months, Ceros has completed about $65 million in transactions in the medtech sector.

Earlier this year, the firm co-led a $96 million financing round for Fort Lauderdale-based Memic Innovative Surgery to support commercialization of Memic's Hominis® robotic-assisted platform, which features miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms designed to replicate a surgeon's motions. Other Ceros investments include OrthoSensor, which has developed a sensor-assisted device used during knee surgery that sends real-time data to an operating room monitor, assisting surgeons' decision-making; Dermasensor, which designs non-invasive tools that use machine learning and spectroscopy to evaluate skin lesions for cancer; and Insightec, which uses guided focused ultrasound equipment for non-invasive brain surgery.

About Ceros Financial Services, Inc.Ceros Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC ( www.cerosfs.com) offers a comprehensive asset management and mutual fund suite for financial advisors. Ceros services include RIA custody, hybrid advisors, corporate RIA, mutual fund advisory and distribution, and an outsourced trade desk. In addition, Ceros Capital Markets, a division of Ceros Financial, is a digital and traditional platform for the distribution of primary offerings in medical devices and secondaries in unicorns via Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Investing in the securities markets involves risk, including loss of principal. Private Placements are not appropriate for all investors. Most if not all investments in Private Placements are illiquid and many such investments are speculative in nature. Investing in a Private Placement can result in a significant risk of loss of principal. Risk factors for private offerings are listed in the Private Placement Memorandum; and should be read carefully prior to investing.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceros-financial-services-appoints-dr-cosme-ordonez-as-managing-director-investment-banking-healthcare-301331679.html

SOURCE Ceros Financial Services, Inc.