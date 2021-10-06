Cerner Will Launch Cerner RevElate Patient Accounting

Go-forward patient accounting offering will originate from Cerner Soarian ®

Company sharpening focus on client needs via portfolio optimization

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (CERN) - Get Cerner Corporation Report, a global leader in healthcare technology, announces Cerner RevElate™, the company's go-forward patient accounting product that will bring new and enhanced capabilities to the Cerner ® revenue cycle management portfolio. Cerner RevElate is a result of Cerner's investment in advancing patient accounting capabilities and enterprise-wide technology optimization—an effort to best-align Cerner's powerful research and development resources with those solutions most needed by caregivers around the globe.

Cerner RevElate is expected to reduce complexity by managing data and workflows that scale for large health systems and influence clinical, billing and payer workflows. It is expected to preserve and advance the clinically driven capabilities of Cerner Millennium ® while adding scalable, enterprise capabilities of Soarian ® Patient Accounting software.

Consolidation is taking place throughout the healthcare industry at an increasing rate, and Cerner RevElate will help provide the flexibility to integrate data from various venues of care, including newly acquired and integrated facilities that may be on disparate health IT systems.

"Cerner has been working closely with clients to gather feedback and insights on how our software can drive better results and improve financial strength, especially as they are under tremendous pressure to be, and remain, profitable," said Brenna Quinn, senior vice president, Enterprise Market Solutions, Cerner. "A focus of Cerner's development journey is to simplify and automate revenue cycle through interoperability and improved usability both inside and outside of the suite of Cerner products we offer."

BayCare Health System, Charleston Area Medical Center and CoxHealth are planning to be among the first to implement Cerner RevElate. BayCare Health System, a current Cerner Soarian Financials client, plans to work with Cerner to uplift to Cerner RevElate in 2022. "Efficiently managing our enterprise revenue cycle process is paramount to the vitality of our organization. To put it simply, BayCare succeeds when we deliver a quality patient experience at every step, from intake to final billing," said Lynda Gorken, vice president, Patient Financial Services, BayCare Health System. "As a longtime client of Cerner's, we are excited to bring the expected benefits of Cerner RevElate Patient Accounting to our patients and staff."

Revenue cycle continues to be one of Cerner's largest areas of annual IP investment, and Cerner RevElate is one of the outcomes of a purposeful review of the company's technology architecture and product portfolio led by Chief Technology Officer Jerome Labat. "Cerner has been a pioneer in the initial wave of healthcare technology and has spent decades leading the way toward a more connected and efficient revenue cycle. As the industry continues to undergo a digital and data transformation, Cerner has also been evolving to best support healthcare organizations' needs. We are proud we will be able to deliver an outcome of a very comprehensive and deliberate review of our technology architecture and product portfolio that is intended to deliver maximum value to health systems," said Labat.

Cerner is planning to uplift its current patient accounting client base to Cerner RevElate in phases. To help ease the transition, Cerner will work to prepare clients while creating a customized resource and implementation timeline. For more information, visit Cerner.com/revelate.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Healthcare is too important to stay the same.

