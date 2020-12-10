Cerner Simplifies Ordering And Monitoring Of Digital Health Solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (CERN) - Get Report, a global health care technology company, today announced it's building on the recent collaboration with Xealth to offer health systems new centralized digital ordering and monitoring for clients. These capabilities are designed to help health systems choose, manage and deploy digital tools and applications while offering clinicians access to remote monitoring and more direct engagement with patients. Phoenix-based Banner Health, one of the country's largest nonprofit hospital systems, is one of the first Cerner clients to use the new capabilities to benefit its clinicians and patients.

With the new capabilities, health systems can prescribe digital therapeutics, smart phones and internet applications to address areas such as chronic disease management, behavioral health, maternity care and surgery prep. This access to a more holistic view of the organization's digital health solutions supports the clinical decisions doctors make every day and provides real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency, meet increasing demand for telehealth and offer remote patient monitoring. For example, the new capabilities can help simplify how clinicians prescribe tools such as mobile mental health apps to monitor anxiety triggers or a glucose device to help trace blood sugar levels for diabetes patients.

"As digital tools are increasingly included in care plans, health systems seek a way to organize and oversee their use across the health system. We anticipate the emergence of digital and therapeutic committees to govern digital tool selection similar to how pharmacy and therapeutic committees have historically governed medication formularies," said David Bradshaw, senior vice president, Consumer and Employer Solutions, Cerner. "Digital health has extraordinary potential to reshape the way we care for patients and, working with Xealth, we are answering the need and helping providers create more engaging and effective patient experiences."

Digital health has great potential to make an immediate difference, especially as it relates to automating patient education, delivering virtual care, supporting telehealth and offering remote patient monitoring. Health systems with a digital health program and strategy in place have the ability to respond faster and more efficiently.

"Banner Health is known for providing leadership and embracing technology to improve patient care in this rapidly transforming health care environment," said Scott Nordlund, chief strategy and growth officer, Banner Health. "Our patients expect to be treated like consumers. Mindful of that expectation, we are utilizing new capabilities and expanding our formulary to make digital health easier for our doctors to deploy and monitor. We are pleased that Cerner and Xealth hold the same beliefs as key partners supporting both our care goals and our mission to make health care easier so life can be better."

Digital solutions will be available in a single location in the electronic health record where health systems can use applications based on clinical and financial metrics. A wide array of digital health tools is integrated with Xealth's offering today and the list is ever-growing. Early examples of companies that have previously deployed in health systems using Xealth include Babyscripts, Glooko, SilverCloud Health, Welldoc, as well as Healthwise Inc., GetWellNetwork and ResMed that have existing relationships with Cerner.

"Now, more than ever, extending care teams to meet patients where they are is critical," said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder, Xealth. "As digital health programs roll out, they should elevate both the patient and provider experience. Cerner building out a digital formulary, with Xealth at its core, is listening to its strong clinician base by delivering tools to enhance patient care, without adding additional steps for the care team."

About CernerCerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

About Banner HealthAs one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country, the team at Banner Health is committed to providing high-quality, safe health care services, supported by sophisticated technology platforms to operate its business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Banner Health owns and operates 28 hospitals and an array of other services, including: Banner Imaging, Banner Telehealth and Banner Urgent Care. Banner employs nearly 3,000 physicians and advanced practice providers to support its outpatient clinic operations across six-states, including Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, California and Nebraska, and also operates two academic medical centers in Phoenix and Tucson Arizona. Team members are dedicated to protecting the health and safety of patients, be it a routine checkup, elective surgery, or an urgent/emergent health service. Waiting room and employee workstation layouts maintain proper social distancing; screenings are conducted at hospital entrances to verify that all employees and visitors are well; and, all Banner physicians are equipped to visit patients remotely. Learn more about Banner's commitment to safety at bannerhealth.com/ safecare.

About XealthXealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients direct from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient's email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

