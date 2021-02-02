Cerner Named Best In KLAS For Behavioral Health, Global Acute Care

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (CERN) - Get Report, a global leader in health care technology, today announced it achieved top rankings by KLAS Research: Best in KLAS for Behavioral Health (second consecutive year) and Global Acute Care - Middle East/Africa (third consecutive year). This signals Cerner's commitment to helping health care organizations deliver quality patient care.

"In a rapidly evolving global health care landscape and in the midst of a pandemic, Cerner is proud to have earned Best in KLAS recognition in multiple categories as an industry leader in product quality, usability and interoperability," said Travis Dalton, chief client and services officer, Cerner, and president, Cerner Government Services. "We are humbled to partner with our clients as they strive to improve quality of care for their patients. Cerner is fully committed to delivering end to end innovative solutions to help our clients solve their most pressing challenges and enable them to achieve their mission."

A recent study by Kaiser Family Foundations says 53% of adults in the U.S. say mental health has negatively impacted them during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the industry continues to weather the pandemic, mental health providers are turning to Cerner's Best in KLAS behavioral health technology tailored to accommodate the workflows of therapists and mental health providers to quickly adapt and help patients get on a quicker, more direct path to recovery. A variety of private and state government clients, including North Central Health Care, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services and other acute health systems, psychiatric, community behavioral health and residential facilities currently use Cerner Behavioral Health.

As a global health care IT market share leader, Cerner was also recognized as Best in KLAS for Global Acute EHR in the Middle East/Africa Market. In a diverse global EHR market, the report shows Cerner is widely used, meeting and exceeding industry standards for clients around the world. Cerner has worked to become a technology leader in the Middle East/Africa market with strong client engagement and the delivery of personalized customer service and support.

"Each year, thousands of health care professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the health care industry," said Adam Gale, president, KLAS. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

The Best in KLAS report aggregates feedback from thousands of health care providers across the world. KLAS conducts annual interview with thousands of providers and payers each month, who represent about 7,000 hospitals and clinics.

About Cerner Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

About KLASKLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.

