Ceridian World Tour Brings Visionary Leaders Together In New York City

Ceridian customers, including Henkel, Danone, and Aaron's, to explore trends shaping the new world of work

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, will welcome industry experts to the stage for Ceridian World Tour New York, taking place November 10-11, 2021 at the Conrad New York Downtown.

Ceridian World Tour's second stop continues the momentum established at the event series' kickoff in Las Vegas. Attendees will discover top trends shaping the future of work and share how Dayforce technology innovations power a more intelligent approach to human capital management.

Attendees will hear from inspiring speakers who will share their viewpoints and experiences:

Ceridian customers including: Carsten Bertling, Global Head Rewards, Processes, and Organization Managements at Henkel, a global industrial and consumer goods leader with 52,000 employees worldwide Doaa Fahmy, SVP, HR Business Service North America at Danone, a consumer-packaged goods company with operations in the United States and Canada Sandy Hornak, Director, Payroll and Business Solutions at Aaron's, a North American leader in lease ownership of furniture, electronics, and appliances

Special guest keynote from Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks

Ceridian executives including David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Leagh Turner, President and COO, and Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer

As part of Ceridian World Tour, individuals are invited to listen to a live webcast of presentations and questions-and-answers focused on investors by Ceridian's executive leadership starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 11, 2021. The live event can be accessed via Ceridian's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available after the conclusion of the live event via Ceridian's Investor Relations website.

To register for Ceridian World Tour, visit: https://cloud.ceridian.com/worldtour/newyork/.

About Ceridian

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

