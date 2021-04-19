Ceridian Appoints Software Veteran Rocky Subramanian As Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced that it has appointed Rocky Subramanian as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting directly into Leagh Turner, Ceridian President and Chief Operating Officer, Subramanian will be responsible for accelerating global revenues, including global sales and the sales ecosystem.

As CRO, Subramanian will have responsibilities for building and expanding partnerships with existing and prospective customers, as well as supporting customer success through industry, solution, and value advisory. He and his team will drive alliances with global and regional systems integrators and strategic business partners. Subramanian will play a pivotal role managing expansion opportunities for the business through the continued growth of Ceridian's award-winning Dayforce platform.

"Rocky brings a wealth of experience leading large, high-growth sales organizations and delivering transformational business outcomes for customers, as well as a true passion for leading and developing people," said Leagh Turner, President and COO, Ceridian. "With Rocky's leadership, we'll continue to capitalize on our tremendous momentum in the market as we help our customers meet the demands of a digital first world. I'm thrilled that Rocky is joining our team to further extend our leadership and propel the business forward."

"Differentiated by its committed, talented teams and intelligent technologies, including the industry-leading Dayforce Wallet, Ceridian is driving positive and meaningful impact in the lives of its customers and their employees," said Rocky Subramanian. "As the world adapts to a forever-changed workforce, I'm honored to join the Ceridian leadership team to help drive continued market momentum and provide true value to organizations around the world."

Subramanian comes to Ceridian from SAP North America where he was a member of SAP's senior leadership team. Most recently, he held the role of Managing Director for the Midwest where he was responsible for the region's profitability, strategic direction, and client-related activities in all industries across SAP's entire product portfolio. Prior to joining SAP in 2005, he worked at PeopleSoft/Oracle in several roles, including delivering global implementation services, technology pre-sales, and enterprise architecture advisory. He started his career as a software developer and then as a project leader delivering turnkey software solutions for clients.

Subramanian holds a bachelor's degree in physics and computer science from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. Passionate about entrepreneurship, and diversity and inclusion, he advises early-stage start-ups as a volunteer mentor, and supports organizations focused on education accessibility and eradicating hunger.

About CeridianCeridian. Makes Work Life Better™.Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

