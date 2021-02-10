Cerence Tour Guide Transforms Road Trips, Short Jaunts, And Everything In Between By Bringing Guided Tours Directly Into The Car

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - Get Report, AI for a world in motion, today introduced Cerence Tour Guide, a new AI-powered application for automotive assistants that brings professional, guided tour content directly into the car. By combining core Cerence technologies like neural network-based, multi-lingual text-to-speech with high-quality travel content from a curated ecosystem of partners, including Viator and Road.Travel, Cerence Tour Guide enriches the driving experience with the personality and know-how of a human tour guide and creates new revenue opportunities for OEMs.

With two available modes, Cerence Tour Guide meets a variety of road travel needs, bringing information and insights from history, geography and architectural highlights to popular hiking routes and walking trails directly into the car. The perfect companion for road trips and exploring new destinations, Planned Tour mode enables drivers to plan their journeys, from hour-long sightseeing trips to multi-day experiences. For drivers looking for a more casual experience, Explore Mode dynamically selects points of interest along the route and delivers information to drivers as they travel based on pre-set preferences like information categories - arts, history, sports, etc. - and the amount and frequency of information they'd like to receive. Drivers can even book experiences like restaurants, museums and other ticketed attractions directly from the automotive assistant, creating additional revenue opportunities for OEMs.

"As usage of AI-powered voice technologies grows in the car, we are always looking for new ways that we can add value to the in-car experience for OEMs and their drivers," said Nils Lenke, VP & GM, Cerence Applications. "Cerence Tour Guide brings a completely new set of capabilities to the mobility assistant, furthering its role as a concierge on the go with a new ability to guide drivers and passengers through exciting new journeys and deepening the connection between driver and automaker."

To enrich Cerence Tour Guide with valuable, industry-leading travel content, Cerence has created an ecosystem of content partners that it will continue to expand over time. Initial Cerence Tour Guide content partners include:

Viator , a Tripadvisor company, offers access to more than 400,000 bookable experiences, tours and activities around the world, enabling travelers to experience the most memorable things to do in their destination.

, a Tripadvisor company, offers access to more than 400,000 bookable experiences, tours and activities around the world, enabling travelers to experience the most memorable things to do in their destination. Road.Travel is an award-winning marketplace for self-guided, packaged road trips, offering expert, step-by-step guidance for more than 700 trip scenarios in 110 cities, from staycations and weekend getaways to multi-day experiences.

"We're excited to connect our marketplace of experiences to travelers using Cerence Tour Guide," said Sarah Dines, Vice President of Business Development for Viator. "This is the first time Viator's marketplace will be available through a voice-enabled system, and we're excited to work with Cerence to help travelers explore their destinations, particularly as more travelers take to the road for vacation."

"When we started Road.Travel, our mission was to make road trip planning as easy as downloading a movie. Thanks to Cerence Tour Guide, we can now bring the curated road trip experience into connected cars, with safety and simplicity as our top priorities," said Nikita Dedik, Founder and CEO, Road.Travel.

For more information about Cerence Tour Guide, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/cloud-services. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.Cerence (CRNC) - Get Report is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact InformationKate HickmanCerence Inc.Tel: 339-215-4583Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com