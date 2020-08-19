Cerence To Present At Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - Get Report, AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat format will feature Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed in the "Events & Resources" tab under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.cerence.com .

The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website at www.cerence.com .

About Cerence Inc.Cerence (CRNC) - Get Report is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

