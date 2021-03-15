Ceremonial Ribbon-Cutting Event Commemorates Opening Of Discovery Village At Naples' New, Active Independent Living Community

More than 80 seniors and families, team members, corporate executives and area leaders gathered responsibly on March 6 to celebrate the opening of the much-anticipated Active Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Naples.

NAPLES, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents and team members from the new, Active Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Naples have long been eager to showcase the new-construction community's rich amenities and stylish, resort atmosphere with guests and the public, and on Saturday, March 6, they got their chance. That afternoon, a strong stable of seniors, visitors and invited guests were on hand for the flagship community's highly anticipated Commemoration and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony.

The event received a robust turnout, with more than 80 in attendance enjoying tropical drinks and freshly-prepared appetizers by Chef Thomas Finer and his professional culinary team. There were also games and prizes, plus private and small-group guided tours.

For many, it was an exciting (and long-awaited) first look at the state-of-the-art community's plentiful indoor and outdoor amenities, designer apartment homes, integrated technologies, and distinctive lifestyle, which allows superior flexibility and personalization to better suit the demands of today's more active, independent seniors. For those with strong, early ties to the community, however, the occasion stood for a whole, lot more.

"This community represents the realization of a vision many years in the making," said Executive Director Anthony Alongi. "And while the pandemic for some time took away our ability to celebrate and freely share this achievement with the local community, this event provided that forum, one that we hope will be the first of many opportunities for seniors and families to meet and meaningfully connect in and around our community."

Discovery Village At Naples is the new, flagship community by owner-operator Discovery Senior Living, whose national, multi-brand community portfolio currently consists of more than 70 communities in 15 states.

