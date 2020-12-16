CereHealth Welcomes New Members To Its Scientific And Medical Advisory Board

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CereHealth Corp., a data analytics technology company that provides Medical Analytics as a Service announced today the addition of James Chomas, Ph.D. and Ty Vachon, M.D. to their Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. They join retired Major General Gale Pollock in pursuit of the company's strategic focus to bring its browser-based, cloud-enabled imaging and data analytics platforms with a combination of proprietary and integrated software solutions to a global market.

Dr. Chomas is a medical technology executive. He founded Surefire Medical in 2009, a company that develops innovative oncology drug delivery systems, and as CEO drove the business plan and developed a robust intellectual property portfolio and raised $55m in venture capital. Under his leadership the company was able to rapidly bring products to market, launching its first infusion system in less than two years, followed by robust sales growth through a network of 250 major cancer centers that they opened in the US. His team completed multiple high impact clinical trials, which became the foundation for successful CMS reimbursement. He also directed the company's shift to a successful pharmaceutical partnership model prior to leaving the organization in 2018. His wealth of executive level experience and strategic planning and advice on biomedical engineering will be an invaluable resource in accelerating expanded use and guiding market penetration for CereHealth's data analytics platforms, CereMetrixAI and illumeAI.

Dr.Vachon is a practicing radiologist, entrepreneur, speaker, and author on machine learning in medical imaging and healthcare. His lifelong body of work has centered on developing clinically useful tools for healthcare professionals to best leverage the vast amounts of healthcare data generated. His early areas of emphasis focused on military and public health medicine with training in aviation medicine, combat trauma, sports medicine, mental health and preventive medicine. A Navy veteran with sixteen years of active duty and after completing his residency in radiology, he led the radiology department at the Naval Hospital in Okinawa where he championed quality assurance and process improvement earning Navy wide accolades. An expert on medical imaging, machine learning and healthcare data informatics, he co-authored "A Radiologist's Introduction to AI and Machine Learning" and advises growing health IT companies on effective marketing and implementation of their technologies in a clinical setting. Application of CereHealth's quantitative imaging and data analytics technologies in a clinical setting, and his insight on effective use in a military environment offers tremendous opportunity to the company.

General Pollock is the owner of Pollock Associates, LLC. Her impressive record and dedicated service earned her appointments as the Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command, Acting Surgeon General of the Army (the first woman and non-physician to hold this role in any of the military services) and the 22 nd Chief of the Army Nurse Corps. In 2008, she established the Louis J. Fox Center for Vision Restoration and was an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine and Nursing. She is currently certified as a National Corporate Board Director, and a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Academy of Nursing. In 2011 she was a Fellow in Harvard University's Advanced Leadership Initiative and has also been honored by the National Association of Professional Women as the 2013/2014 Professional Businesswoman of the Year. A tireless advocate for our military men and women and our veteran population, she has served as a trusted and valuable advisor to CereHealth since 2015, particularly as it relates to those challenged by chronic brain-related disorders.

"We are indeed fortunate to have the level of business acumen and medical expertise that doctors Chomas and Vachon and Major General Powell bring to CereHealth as advisors," said John Kelley, Chairman and CEO of CereHealth Corp. "Necessary components to our evolution into a leader in innovative medical technologies is acquisition and useful application of data for our advanced analytics platforms, to which each of them brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience."

About CereHealth

CereHealth is a data analytics technology company that provides Medical Analytics as a Service, enabling doctors, research scientists and others serving the healthcare community to quickly make more-informed decisions regarding patient-specific treatments for a higher likelihood of success to improve outcomes and patients' quality of life.

CereHealth's browser-based platforms enhance insights not previously available and are architected with future artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in mind. Drawing on a growing database of structured patient characteristics and biomarkers, these insights can enable greater diagnosis and treatment accuracy, thereby increasing likelihood of prevention, improving patient outcomes, and reducing misdiagnosis and healthcare costs.

