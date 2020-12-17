Cerebrum Sensor Technologies Unveils Revolutionary Tire Load And Tread Depth Monitoring Solutions.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It comes as no surprise businesses have had to adapt to ongoing challenges in 2020. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted income, supply chains, etc. in ways like never before. In particular, most businesses have put a hold on research and development with the sole focus of survival.

&amp;amp;#160;

Despite these challenges and trends, LA-based Cerebrum Sensor Technologies has doubled down with development of smart tire technologies. "When we launched Cerebrum last year [2019] we knew it was the first product on the market to offer real-time tread depth monitoring; so we had to set the bar high." said Keith Ferry, CEO of Cerebrum. He added, "This year we're excited to add the radial tire load measurement feature to our innovative smart tire solution. With the ability to monitor tread depth and tire load, we're enabling an industry shift away from reactionary servicing of tires to proactive, preventative servicing."

Innovation is nothing new to the team at Cerebrum, who's founders pioneered the introduction of aftermarket tire lettering in 2007 through their company Tire Stickers. Cerebrum made a splash at the 2019 SEMA Show and 2020 CES event with the launch of their product: the market's first commercially available real-time tread depth monitoring, tire-mounted sensor. At the SEMA Show this year, Cerebrum unveiled the latest add-on feature to their sensors, measuring radial tire load in real time. This revolutionary technology was recognized by industry leaders, winning Cerebrum a coveted New Product Award. "Since the launch of Cerebrum, we've received overwhelming interest in our technology despite the challenges in 2020. We've had the privilege of working closely with a broad range of consumers and businesses including tire and automotive OEs to further refine our tread depth algorithm as well as introduce tire load monitoring" said Ferry.

Cerebrum has demonstrated its tread depth monitoring solution on over 500 tires over the past 18 months since launch. The technology has proven consistent accuracy of less than one millimeter across multiple tire and vehicle types. The company initially focused on passenger and light trucks, providing a convenient solution to consumers through the Cerebrum app. "Despite advancements in TPMS, the majority of people still do not understand tire alerts and pressure is not the only factor. We wanted to empower consumers with information in order to improve their safety, efficiency and performance on the road" added Ferry.

With the launch of Cerebrum's tire load monitoring feature, the company aims to expand to fleets where tire wear and efficiency are major cost drivers. The tire load monitoring feature is currently ongoing pilot trials anticipated to conclude by Q2 2021. The feature will be available to existing customers through a software update without hardware changes, though Cerebrum is launching additional products for specialty applications. Cerebrum analytics are available through the cloud from a receiver (such as a smartphone), enabling remote monitoring of an entire fleet from any location.

For more information, contact info@cerebrumsensor.com or 424-272-5262.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerebrum-sensor-technologies-unveils-revolutionary-tire-load-and-tread-depth-monitoring-solutions-301195630.html

SOURCE Cerebrum Sensor Technologies, Inc