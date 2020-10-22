Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CTAC.U" beginning on October 22, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CTAC" and "CTAC WS," respectively. The initial public offering is expected to close on October 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a newly organized, blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on the information and communications technology ("ICT") sector, specifically on companies participating in the 5G revolution.

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover any over-allotments.

The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") website www.sec.gov; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdq@db.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on October 21, 2020 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized, blank check company formed by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing. The Company is led by CEO Tim Donahue, former Executive Chairman of Sprint Nextel and former CEO of Nextel Communications, and is proud to have the support of a distinguished advisory board comprised of senior executives and business leaders from the information and communications technology ("ICT") sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006114/en/