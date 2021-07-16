Ceramics Market In The Commodity Chemicals Industry To Grow By USD 64.52 Billion|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramics market is poised to grow by USD 64.52 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period.
The report on the ceramics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications.
The ceramics market analysis includes end-user, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The ceramics market covers the following areas:
Ceramics Market SizingCeramics Market ForecastCeramics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AGC Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Corning Inc.
- Kyocera Corp.
- LIXIL Corp.
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- R.A.K Ceramics PJSC
- SCHOTT AG
- Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc
- The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- WFT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BRTP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Refractories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Abrasives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Housing and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Inc.
- Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Corning Inc.
- Kyocera Corp.
- LIXIL Corp.
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- R.A.K Ceramics PJSC
- SCHOTT AG
- The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
