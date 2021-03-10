CEPI And VBI Vaccines Collaborate To Advance Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 Variants

CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV), today announced a partnership to develop VBI's enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the B.1.351 variant, also known as 501Y.V2, first identified in South Africa.

CEPI will provide up to $33m to support the advancement of VBI-2905, a monovalent eVLP candidate expressing the pre-fusion form of the spike protein from the B.1.351 strain, through Phase 1 clinical development. As part of the agreement, this funding will also support preclinical expansion of additional multivalent vaccine candidates designed to evaluate the potential breadth of VBI's eVLP technology. This preclinical expansion is intended to develop clinic-ready vaccine candidates capable of addressing emerging variants.

Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, said:

"Remarkable progress has been made to develop safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19, but in parallel to the global roll out of vaccines we must now redouble our R&D efforts so we have the tools we need to tackle emerging variants of the virus. I am delighted that CEPI will support the development of VBI's promising vaccine candidates against variants of concern, which crucially can be made globally accessible through COVAX if proven to be safe and effective.

"Today, CEPI also launches its 5-year plan to substantially reduce, and in the long-term even eliminate, the risk of epidemic and pandemic diseases, including coronaviruses. If we are to achieve this future, we must act now by investing in crucial R&D to optimise our vaccination strategies and technologies."

Jeff Baxter, President and CEO of VBI, said:

"We are grateful for CEPI's partnership, support, and confidence in our eVLP approach to vaccine development. We look forward to working with CEPI, who has played a crucial role in the development of COVID-19 vaccines over the last 12 months, and we remain steadfast in our mission to contribute to the end of the ongoing pandemic and the long-term protection against coronaviruses."

VBI's eVLP technology has been supported by investment from the Government of Canada, which is a long-standing and vital CEPI supporter and investor.

Karina Gould, Canadian Minister of International Development, said:

"Canada is deeply committed to its vaccine partnerships. The innovative collaboration announced today will help to ensure that millions will have access to safe vaccines against COVID-19 and future infectious disease threats."

Race against viral mutation

CEPI is investing in the development of vaccines against COVID-19 variants to help the world to stay one step ahead of the virus.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is constantly mutating. Variant B.1.1.7 (first identified in the UK) is up to 70% more transmissible than the virus that emerged in Wuhan and has since been confirmed to be associated with an increased risk of hospitalisation and death. Variants B.1.351 and P.1 (identified in South Africa and Brazil, respectively) are even more concerning. They spread rapidly, can reinfect people who have been infected before, and they are rendering our countermeasures—including our vaccines and monoclonal-antibody treatments—less effective. The increased transmissibility of these variants could result in a reversal in the global downward trends in transmission seen in recent weeks resulting in a renewed burden on health systems, and more deaths.

Equitable access key to ending acute phase of pandemic

The rate of viral mutation is a function of the global spread of the virus, so it is imperative to control transmission everywhere. CEPI is therefore committed to enabling global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and, through this agreement, CEPI and VBI have agreed that the vaccine candidates supported by CEPI will be made available to the COVAX Facility for procurement and allocation, if proven to be safe and effective. The COVAX Facility aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, at all levels of development, that wish to participate. To date, COVAX has delivered vaccines to over 30 countries, with the aim of distributing 2 billion doses globally in 2021.

VBI's eVLP Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates

VBI Vaccines is advancing a suite of coronavirus vaccine candidates, under the VBI-2900 program, developed using the Company's proprietary eVLP platform technology in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada. Coronaviruses are enveloped by nature which make them a prime target for VBI's eVLP platform technology. VBI's eVLP technology is flexible and highly customizable, allowing for expression of multiple protein antigens of interest on the surface of the particles. eVLPs create a close mimic of the natural presentation of viruses and they carry multiple copies of the target protein, designed to trigger a potent immune response.

Through this partnership with CEPI, VBI will develop VBI-2905 through Phase 1, and additional multivalent candidates through preclinical studies. VBI and CEPI expect to initiate Phase 1 studies of VBI-2905 - the first eVLP-based vaccine candidate in the CEPI portfolio - mid-year 2021.

An adaptive Phase 1/2 study of VBI-2902 is already ongoing at nine clinical sites in Canada, having initiated earlier in March 2021, and is supported by a contribution from the Canadian Government's Strategic Innovation Fund.

About CEPI

CEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organisations, launched at Davos in 2017, to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics. CEPI has moved with great urgency and in coordination with WHO in response to the emergence of COVID-19. CEPI has initiated 12 partnerships to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus. The programmes will leverage rapid response platforms already supported by CEPI as well as new partnerships. The aim is to advance COVID-19 vaccine candidates into clinical testing as quickly as possible.

Before the emergence of COVID-19 CEPI's priority diseases included Ebola virus, Lassa virus, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, Nipah virus, Rift Valley Fever virus and Chikungunya virus. CEPI also invested in platform technologies that can be used for rapid vaccine and immunoprophylactic development against unknown pathogens (Disease X).

About VBI Vaccines Inc

VBI Vaccines Inc. ("VBI") is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles ("VLPs"), including a proprietary enveloped VLP ("eVLP") platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

About COVAX

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the ACT-Accelerator. It is co-led by CEPI, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO) with lead delivery partner UNICEF, working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, Civil Society Organisations and others. COVAX is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to economies of all financial means.

