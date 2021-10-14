CEOs Will Talk At Nikkei Forum: World Economic Revival And Corporate Management In New Normal

-23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum, Bringing Together World's Most Successful Business Executives, to Be Held on Nov.

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikkei Inc. will host the 23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum on November 9 - 10, 2021, co-hosted with IMD and Harvard Business School. The event will be streaming online from the real venue in Tokyo.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106263/202110081351/_prw_PI7fl_EDo4o7SZ.jpg)

Immerse in two days of inspiring presentations and discussions by global business leaders:

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, Adobe Colin M. Angle, Chairman, iRobot Amin H. Nasser, President, Saudi Aramco Hyun-Suk Kim, President, Samsung Electronics Masahiko Uotani, President, Shiseido Christophe Weber, President, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Tomoko Namba, Founder, DeNA Mike Henry, CEO, BHP Jean-Claude Biver, former Chairman, Hublot Jouko Karvinen, Chairman, Finnair Aya Komaki, President, Sanrio Entertainment Bret Taylor, President, SalesforceD. Robert Hale, Partner, ValueAct Capital Kentaro Ohyama, Chairman, IRIS Group Yuichi Kitao, President, Kubota Corporation Shintaro Yamada, CEO, MercariKana Bougaki, Co-Founder, Makuake Charles D. Lake II, Chairman, Aflac Life Insurance Japan Akio Yamaguchi, General Manager and President, IBM JapanAsumi Saito, Co-Founder, Waffle Toshiya Mori, Chairman, KPMG Japan Shinji Okuyama, President, Google Japan Reiko Hayashi, Director and Deputy President, BofA Securities JapanJean-Francois Manzoni, President, IMD Dominique Turpin, Professor, IMD Hirotaka Takeuchi, Professor, Harvard Business School, and others

*Honorifics and titles omitted, in no particular order

For updated program: https://ngmf.com/

Event Outline

Date: November 9 (Tue) - 10 (Wed), 2021 9:00-19:00 (JST)Venue: IMPERIAL HOTEL, TOKYOTicket: Virtual Pass JPY55,000 (including tax) Organizers: Nikkei Inc., IMD, Harvard Business SchoolCorporate Sponsors: Google Japan, Kubota Corporation, KPMG Japan, ValueAct Capital, BHPSponsor: IBM JapanSpecial Supporter: Financial Times

For details, visit: https://bit.ly/3oMmBmG

7 Take-Aways of the 23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202110081351-O1-Qpml0sCl.pdf

About Nikkei

Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world's largest media corporations, with 37 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceos-will-talk-at-nikkei-forum-world-economic-revival-and-corporate-management-in-new-normal-301399990.html

SOURCE Nikkei Inc.