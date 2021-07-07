CEO With 35 Years Of Experience In Real Estate, Asset Management, And Financial Services From Manulife And CIBC Joins CEO Coaching International

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Kevin Adolphe as its newest Partner and Coach.

Adolphe is an experienced senior executive (Chairman, CEO, COO, CFO) and Board Director with over 35 years of global experience in effectively leading change and positively impacting organizational effectiveness in companies, both privately held and publicly traded, across a range of industries, including Banking, Asset Management, Wealth Management, Real Estate, Natural Resources, Private Equity, Infrastructure, Airports, and Technology.

At Manulife, a publicly-traded multinational insurance company and financial services provider headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Adolphe held a variety of global roles, across a range of divisions and subsidiaries, over a 13-year period, including Chairman, CEO, CFO, and COO. Over a four-year period, as CEO of Manulife's Real Estate business, Adolphe profitably grew the business from $7.5 Billion to $22 Billion and expanded the business into new markets, while launching several new product offerings globally. Adolphe also successfully grew the Private Asset Management business to $100 Billion globally with operations located in Canada, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Before Manulife, Adolphe served in a variety of senior roles over 15 years at CIBC (and subsidiary CIBC World Markets), a publicly-traded multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in Toronto. As CAO and CFO, Adolphe oversaw the doubling of EBITDA to $1Billion over a three-year period while managing all financial, administrative, and operational support activities of CIBC World Markets businesses globally, including all strategic initiatives. Adolphe lived in a variety of international locations during his time with CIBC. He transferred to London, England to rationalize and migrate all infrastructure activities in Europe and Asia to Canada. Adolphe also transferred to Sydney, Australia to lead a successful restructuring of CIBC Australia.

"As an accomplished C-level executive and proven leader for many years in the Financial Services, Real Estate, and Asset Management industries, Kevin will put his wealth of knowledge and experience to great use as he works with other CEOs to achieve and exceed their business goals," said Mark Moses, CEO of CEO Coaching International.

Adolphe said he looks forward to bringing his decades of experience to the CEO Coaching International team and to helping growth-minded clients successfully implement winning strategies.

"When an organization wants to make a change, it comes up with a strategy. The challenging part and where most organizations fail is in implementing the strategy," he said. "After 35 years of successfully implementing numerous strategies, I am pleased to be joining CEO Coaching International to leverage my skills, experience, and proven methods to help other CEOs and their teams successfully implement their vision and strategies to grow revenue and EBITDA and achieve their goals."

In addition to his experience as a C-suite executive at Manulife and CIBC, Adolphe has extensive international board experience in a variety of industries across public and private companies, government agencies, and REITS.

Adolphe has been married to his wife Jill for over 30 years. They have four children and as a family, they enjoy playing golf, tennis, and traveling together.

About CEO Coaching International®

CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

