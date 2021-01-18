CEO Of Industrial Giant ABB In Brazil Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Rafael Paniagua as its newest Partner and Coach.

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Rafael Paniagua as its newest Partner and Coach.

Paniagua is a results-driven CEO and leader with over 25 years of experience growing successful companies, business units, and lead global operations across the globe. He has extensive experience in the power, automation and manufacturing industries and prides himself on a customer-oriented and collaborative approach.

Rafael began his career as an industrial engineer at ABB, the global leader in power and automation technologies, with a presence in 100+ countries. He served as President and CEO of ABB Brazil for seven years. During his time in that leadership role, Paniagua repositioned Brazilian and Latin American operations, focusing on high growth segments. He led dramatic change in the customer base and achieved strong growth despite a very tough market.

Paniagua also led several global businesses as Group Vice President (2B+ USD, 5000+ employees, 14 factories, operating in 30+ countries). He achieved the highest historical profitability of the business over three years by shifting the organizational culture and building a global footprint with a strong presence in high growth emerging markets.

Throughout his career, Rafael has developed expertise in renewable energies development, energy efficiency, e-mobility, power generation, transmission, distribution, automation, process industries, manufacturing and robotic businesses.

He is skilled in deep technologies, serving as a partner and advisor with Venture Capital Firms in the start-up space and has experience in M&A through global corporate acquisitions and divestments.

Rafael prides himself on his customer-oriented and collaborative approach. He is eager to bring his passion for mentorship to CEO Coaching International's clients across the globe.

"I am impressed with the success CEO Coaching International customers have experienced working with our expert coaches - all former CEOs," Paniagua said. "I strongly believe in developing people through coaching and mentoring. Overachieving targets is possible for all leaders when they are able to develop and activate best-in-class talent. I am delighted to join the exceptional team at CEO Coaching International to help entrepreneurs make big happen."

"Rafael has vast experience leading industrial giant ABB in the Americas," said CEO Coaching International CEO and Founding Partner Mark Moses. "His deep knowledge of energy and infrastructure throughout Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East allows him to offer insight and perspective to large and early-stage companies throughout the supply chain of industrial products and services. We are fortunate to offer a senior executive of Rafael's caliber and breadth of experience."

Rafael is a YPO member of chapters in Brazil and Spain. He served as Vice President and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Manufacturer and Infrastructure Associations and Chambers of Commerce of Europe in Latin America. Rafael served as volunteering President of Instituto ABB - Criança - Futuro Esperança, an Education Institution for underprivileged children in Brazil.

In his spare time, Rafael enjoys spending time with his wife, children, and bichon frise named Milú. He enjoys sailing, nature, and raising Spanish Horses.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12854282

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-of-industrial-giant-abb-in-brazil-joins-ceo-coaching-international-301209892.html

SOURCE CEO Coaching international