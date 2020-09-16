CEO Magazine Names Canavation CEO, Bill Barlow CEO Of The Year USA

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Monthly Magazine, a publication in the UK has named Canavation CEO, Bill Barlow as their 2020 CEO of the Year for the USA. The recipients of the publications 2020-year were handpicked by CEO Monthly magazine based on the comprehensive analysis and extensive research undertaken by our in-house research team. The approach ensures that candidates are selected purely on merit - not popularity - and recognized as the very best in business. The organization rewards those that are succeeding in their endeavors, innovating, growing, and improving.

Bill Barlow said of the award, "This is a true honor to be selected by such a prestigious origination, but this achievement truly belongs to the Canavation and Pure Solutions team. Nothing I accomplish can be done with them. I see this a team trophy."

You can find a link to the article online article at the link below: https://www.ceo-review.com/a-wellness-success-story/

Canavation Press Link https://canavation.com/canavation-ceo-named-ceo-of-the-year-2020/

About Canavation Product GroupCanavation Product Group (Canavation.com) is a group of companies that include an award-winning international product development arm and a nutraceutical wellness manufacturing company. We develop a broad range of highly differentiated consumer products leveraging rare and patented ingredients and delivery systems. This includes a patent-protected cannabinoid technology offering 20X higher bioavailability and catalog of future rare cannabinoids. We demonstrate quality leadership in the consumer cannabinoid product space and is backed by third party organizations and research facilities.

