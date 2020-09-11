CenturyLink Announces Completion Of Redemption Of Level 3 Financing Notes

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) - Get Report announced that Level 3 Financing Inc., its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary ("Level 3 Financing"), pursuant to the redemption notices issued on Aug. 12, 2020, has completed the redemption of all $140 million aggregate principal amount of Level 3 Financing's 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 and all $700 million aggregate principal amount of Level 3 Financing's 5.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (collectively, the "Level 3 Notes").

Additional information regarding the redemption of the Level 3 Notes is available from Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

