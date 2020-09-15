Century Rehabilitation Promotes Tammy Tuminaro To Chief Executive Officer; Names Michael Brandley Chief Operating Officer

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Rehabilitation, a leading therapy, staffing and consulting provider for long-term care operators, today announced the promotion of Tammy Tuminaro to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Tuminaro succeeds founder Richard Pellerin in the role of Chief Executive Officer. During Tuminaro's 17-year career with the company, she's held a multitude of roles with increasing responsibility, including Regional Director of Operations, Vice President of Operations, and since 2011, Chief Operating Officer.

In addition to building upon her operations prowess, Tuminaro's newly expanded role includes management of the business development, human resources, marketing, payroll and IT functions—all designed to deliver Century Rehabilitation's patient-centric approach to patient care.

"During her tenure with our company, I've watched Tammy quickly pivot in response to our ever-changing industry, sharpen her acumen on the business and the clinical sides of our operation and customize our systems and processes to meet our customers' needs," said Century Rehabilitations' President Richard K. Pellerin. "Tammy embodies our culture and commitment to providing quality outcomes through our patient-centric approach. She's incredibly deserving of this position and, under her leadership, Century Rehabilitation is well-positioned for future success."

Pellerin remains active in his role as president of company, where among other duties, he'll focus on development and retention of past, present and future client partnerships.

"Richard founded this company 21 years ago and successfully expanded it by employing the steadfast principle of always doing right by our clients and patients," said Tammy Tuminaro, Chief Executive Officer. "I'm honored to carry on his legacy of integrity in our field. There may be other companies who do what we do, but our focus on delivering quality outcomes—throughout the therapy life cycle—is unmatched in our industry."

Michael Brandley, who previously held the position of Chief Strategy Officer, will take on a new, expanded role of Chief Operations Officer for Century Rehabilitation.

"Michael brought our team 20 years of post-acute healthcare experience and has quickly assimilated into the corporate culture we stand so proudly behind," said Tuminaro. "His experience expanding emerging lines of business will be key as we execute our growth trajectory focused on patient outcomes."

ABOUT CENTURY REHABILITATION: Century Rehabilitation provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and complete facility and clinical consulting services for skilled nursing and outpatient facilities. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Century Rehabilitation currently serves long-term care facilities across the Southwest United States, primarily in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

