Century Communities Proudly Offers Four New Home Communities In Parker, CO

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report, a top 10 national homebuilder, is proud to offer new homes at multiple communities in Parker, Colorado—recently ranked the second-best place to live in America by Money Magazine. Read Money's profile on Parker's ranking. Century Communities currently builds everything from single-family homes to paired homes and condos at four communities in Parker: Alder Village, Anthology, Enclave at Pine Grove, and The Trails at Westcreek. All communities are located within the notable Douglas County School District, and boast easy access to E-470, the Denver Tech Center (DTC), Denver International Airport (DIA), and historic downtown Parker.

Explore all Parker communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Parker .

"We've long known that Parker is one of the Front Range's best places to live, and we're thrilled to see the town receive this well-deserved recognition," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President. "In offering a wide range of options for homebuyers to choose from—including condos, paired homes and single-family homes—we make it easier than ever for homebuyers to find their dream home in this beautiful place."

COMMUNITIES IN PARKER

Alder Village8899 Birch Run Drive Parker, CO 80134

Paired homes from the low $400s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

2 to 4 beds, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,199 square feet

Full basements and private backyards with fences

Quick move-in homes available

Anthology12841 Red Rosa Circle Parker, CO 80134

Single-family homes from the mid $400s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 7 beds, 2 to 5.5 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 4,349 square feet

Celebrated planned community with abundant amenities, such as parks, trails and a pool

Quick move-in homes available

Enclave at Pine Grove15905 Filly Avenue Parker, CO 80134

Single-family homes from the upper $400s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 beds, 2 to 5 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 3,616 square feet

Prime location off of Parker's Mainstreet

Mainstreet Limited opportunities available

The Trails at Westcreek9283 Twenty Mile Road Parker, CO 80134

Condos from the low $300s

Open floor plans with designer finishes

2 to 3 beds, 2 baths, up to 1,316 square feet

Close to Parker Adventist Hospital, Mainstreet, and just steps away from the Cherry Creek Trail

Quick move-in homes available

