Century Communities Announces Model Grand Opening At Deerbrooke In Leander, Texas

LEANDER, Texas, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report, a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that it's opening for sales at Deerbrooke, Leander's hotly anticipated planned community—boasting resort-style amenities like a multi-use community center, a fitness center, a dog park and miles of trail. A brand-new model home showcasing the builder's versatile Knox floor plan will be available for tours beginning Friday, April 23. In total, homebuyers will be able to choose from eight single- and two-story floor plans across two inspired home collections—The Hills at Deerbrooke and The Canyons at Deerbrooke—with attractive features like Craftsman-style exteriors, designer-selected finishes and alley-load garages.

Learn more about Deerbrooke at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Deerbrooke

"We're excited to show homebuyers and agents everything that Deerbrooke has to offer, including two exceptional home collections with a versatile range of home designs," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "Add in Deerbrooke's incredible amenities and a prime location within the Austin Metro area, and this community truly has something for everyone. Schedule a tour of our Knox model, speak with a Sales Agent and find your best fit!"

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

72 homesites across two home collections

Single-family homes from the mid $300s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, up to 2,109 square feet

Community amenities include a resort-style infinity-edge pool and splash pad, an open-air pavilion, multiple parks, green spaces and more

Schools within walking distance, plus nearby shopping and dining

Short drive to regional hubs like downtown Austin , Lake Travis and Georgetown

Community Sales Center:2633 Stone Branch Drive Leander, TX 78641737.825.2901

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-model-grand-opening-at-deerbrooke-in-leander-texas-301276109.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.