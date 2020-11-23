Century Communities Announces Five New Charlotte Metro Communities Single-family Homes And Townhomes From The Mid $200s

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is announcing five new communities in the Charlotte Metro area, spanning from Union County to Mecklenburg County, and featuring a mix of single-family homes and townhomes. Pricing ranges from the mid $200s to the mid $300s, with available floor plans boasting 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,534 square feet, and on-trend included features.

Explore new communities and join VIP lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CharlotteMetro

"We're thrilled to bring these additional communities to the sought-after Charlotte Metro area," said Ken Rabel, Charlotte Division President. "With a versatile selection of townhomes and single-family homes in prime locations, these new communities represent a great opportunity for homebuyers to find a new home that meets their needs."

Sagecroft Townhomes: Indian Trail, NC Join our VIP list!

Townhomes

From the mid $200s

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Up to approximately 1,849 square feet

Retreat at Rocky River: Charlotte, NC Join our VIP list!

Single-family homes

From the mid $200s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,570 square feet

Weddington Pointe: Union County, NC Now pre-selling! Model coming soon

Single-family homes

From the high $200s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,812 square feet

Creek Bend: Matthews, NC Now selling! Model open for tour

Single-family homes

From the mid $300s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms

Up to approximately 3,534 square feet

Harmony at Matthews: Matthews, NC Now pre-selling! Model opening late December

Townhomes

From the high $200s

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Up to approximately 2,234 square feet

For more information, call 704.909.7088.

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

