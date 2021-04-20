Century 21 Real Estate Renews Fourth Largest Franchise And Number One CENTURY 21® Company In California: CENTURY 21 Award

David Romero, President and CEO: "The best business decision for our leadership team, and more importantly, for our family of relentless sales professionals was to remain with the CENTURY 21® brand. No other real estate company offers a comparable set of business and marketing tools along with the brand name and reputation for innovation and quality service."

MADISON, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, announced today that southern California-based CENTURY 21 Award, the brand's fourth largest franchise nationwide and brand's number one largest C21 ® Company in California, has renewed its franchise agreement for a 15-year term. President and CEO David Romero, after careful consideration of the brokerage models available in the market, agreed that the CENTURY 21 brand is the best option for growth for his leadership team, their family of 850+ affiliated relentless sales professionals and to homebuyers, homesellers and real estate investors throughout southern California. Spanning over two decades in the industry, Romero and his brother Philip, have built a premier real estate business, with locations in four counties—Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego—with 16 offices and growing as they continue to recruit and retain agents who thrive on delivering extraordinary experiences and earning industry-best quality service ratings.

"It's an exciting time in our industry," said David Romero. "Just as technology has touched every business—every life—CENTURY 21 Award enjoys the challenge of stretching our capabilities through greater efficiencies. We believe by committing to the CENTURY 21 brand, we will be able to deliver increased value to our affiliated agents and to their clients, and that will make the difference in our company's continued growth as a thought leader and difference maker."

"It's thrilling to hear when entrepreneurs like Philip and David choose to remain affiliated with your organization despite having almost every option to go elsewhere," says Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We couldn't be more excited to build on our collaboration and help CENTURY 21 Award attain their aggressive growth goals."

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to century21.com/about-us/contact/media.

About CENTURY 21 AwardCENTURY 21 Award is the fourth largest company in the CENTURY 21 network and number one CENTURY 21 company in California. What started in Anaheim when brothers Philip and David Romero opened their first office, CENTURY 21 Award is now 850+ affiliated agents in 16 locations that cover Southern California in four counties—Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLCThe approximately 145,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 ® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21 ®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21 ® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact: Peter L. MoscaCentury 21 Real Estate LLCPhone: 973.407.5180Email: peter.mosca@century21.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-21-real-estate-renews-fourth-largest-franchise-and-number-one-century-21-company-in-california-century-21-award-301272855.html

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC