Century 21 Real Estate Honors Jenna Roberts With "Relentless Agent Award"

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the newest winners of its " Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in the real estate industry. Jenna Roberts with CENTURY 21 Platinum Properties has been selected as one of three winners to represent the most relentless affiliated agents in the CENTURY 21 ® System in Q4 of 2020. In a year when the value of the real estate agent became more important than ever in helping consumers navigate the ever-changing market, this select group was chosen from over 52,000 U.S. agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go above and beyond the standard call of duty.

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated real estate professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results - they also focus on creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

Only two years as a real estate agent, Roberts has already made an impact on the lives of home buyers and sellers in her Clarksville community. With a large share of her client base stemming from the nearby Fort Campbell military base, Jenna has become a resource for local and incoming military families, both in real estate and beyond. As a military wife herself, she understands first-hand the stresses they deal with when it comes to frequent, and oftentimes, last-minute relocations. Serving as an advocate for military spouses, Roberts meets with families to educate them, answer questions about the local area and address their concerns about the transition process.

"For these families, I'm Jenna first and a real estate agent second," said Roberts. "So much guidance is provided for those serving with very little often relayed to their spouses. I want to make them feel like they're part of the journey versus just sitting on the sidelines."

"The ability to put yourself in your clients' shoes, understand their needs as they make one of the biggest financial decisions of their life and then do whatever it takes to deliver on that is what makes an agent truly relentless," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Jenna's commitment to making this experience as seamless as possible for her clients - especially those families serving our country - has made her a standout member of the CENTURY 21 team and we're excited to watch her continue to grow in her career."

Jenna's passion for real estate began as a child working alongside her mother as they bought and restored old farmhouses. She got to see what it was like to take a house and turn it into a home. Building her career in different facets of the industry before becoming an agent, she was inspired by seeing others achieve the dream of homeownership.

"Watching people fight so hard for what they want and, as an agent, getting to be a small part of that journey - that's what truly drives me," added Roberts. "Everyone should be able to celebrate that accomplishment without worrying about the stress of the process. My job is so much more than just processing the paperwork, it's eliminating that stress for my clients and giving them the space to enjoy the experience."

